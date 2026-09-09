Apple launches iPhone Duo, iPhone 18 Pro in UAE: Prices, release dates revealed

From foldable iPhone Duo to new Apple Watches, AirPods 5, here’s what UAE buyers will pay
Apple has unveiled its biggest new product line-up of the year, and UAE customers will be among the first to get most of the devices.
The launches include Apple's first foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo, along with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 12, Apple Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5.
For UAE buyers, the first products arrive on September 18, while the headline-grabbing iPhone Duo follows more than a month later on October 23.
Here are the UAE prices and the features most likely to matter in everyday use.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the larger iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. Pre-orders in the UAE open at 4 pm on September 12, with both phones available from September 18.
The biggest everyday upgrade is focused on the camera. Apple has introduced a variable-aperture main camera, allowing the phone to control how much light enters the lens. In practical terms, users get more control over portraits, low-light photos, and background blur without relying entirely on software effects.
Both models also get a smaller Dynamic Island and improved battery life, while the Pro Max delivers the longest battery life of the pair. They come in black, silver, glacier and a new burgundy finish.
UAE customers should also note a significant change: the iPhone 18 Pro models sold in the country are eSIM-only, meaning there is no physical SIM card slot—Apple lists e& and du among carriers supporting eSIM.
The biggest change to the iPhone in years will cost considerably more.
Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo, starts at Dh8,499 in the UAE. Pre-orders begin at 4 pm on October 16, before sales start on October 23.
Closed, the Duo has a 5.4-inch outer screen and is roughly passport-sized. Open it, and users get a 7.6-inch display, the largest screen Apple has put on an iPhone.
The folding design is more than a way to fit a larger screen in a pocket. Users can prop the phone up for video calls or photos without a stand, run apps across the larger display and use the outside screen as a preview when photographing someone.
There is even a feature called Kid Cue, which displays Peanuts animations on the outer screen to encourage children to look towards the camera — one of several examples of Apple designing software specifically around the two-screen format.
The Duo is available in Star White and Night Sky and, like the new Pro iPhones in the UAE, uses eSIM rather than a physical SIM card.
Apple's mainstream smartwatch starts at Dh1,599 in the UAE and is available to pre-order now, with retail availability beginning September 18.
Rather than dramatically changing the watch's look, Apple has focused on health and recovery.
A new readiness score uses recent activity, sleep, and health measurements to give users a simple indication of whether their body appears ready for a hard workout or might benefit from taking it easy.
Heart-rate readings are also taken more frequently, while battery life reaches up to 24 hours under normal use.
For runners, hikers, divers and anyone who wants Apple's longest-lasting watch, the Apple Watch Ultra 4 costs from Dh3,199 in the UAE. You can pre-order it now, and it arrives on September 18.
It receives the same new health-sensing system and readiness features as Series 12 but pushes battery life much further — up to 50 hours during normal use and up to 84 hours in Low Power Mode.
Apple says it can also provide up to 45 hours of extended workout tracking, making the Ultra 4 more suited to long-distance events and outdoor trips where charging may not be convenient.
The most affordable new product is the AirPods 5, priced at Dh549 in the UAE. A version with a Wireless Charging Case costs Dh629. Both are available for pre-order now and go on sale on September 18.
The notable change is that both AirPods 5 versions now include Active Noise Cancellation, while retaining the open-ear design rather than silicone ear tips.
Apple says noise cancellation is up to 50 per cent stronger than the previous generation. The standard model offers up to four hours of listening with noise cancellation switched on, while the wireless-charging version extends that to five hours and adds volume control by swiping on the stem.
AirPods 5 also support Live Translation with compatible Apple devices, although Apple notes that language and regional availability vary.