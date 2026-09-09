Forget iPhone Fold: Apple may have a surprising name for its first foldable

Latest report points to 'iPhone Duo' as Apple prepares to unveil its long-awaited foldable
For years, Apple’s first foldable phone has been unofficially called everything from the “iPhone Fold” to the “iPhone Ultra.”
But Apple may have settled on something considerably simpler: iPhone Duo.
Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, one of the most reliable sources on unreleased Apple products, reportedly says the company’s first foldable iPhone will carry the iPhone Duo name when it is unveiled.
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The name has surfaced in speculation before, but Gurman’s report gives the claim significantly more weight just hours before Apple’s September 9 product event.
Apple, however, has not officially confirmed the name, specifications or pricing of the device.
The name could be a straightforward reference to the device’s two displays.
Apple’s foldable is expected to use a book-style design with an outer screen that works like a conventional iPhone. Opening the device reveals a much larger internal display, effectively giving users a phone and small tablet in one device.
“Duo” would therefore describe one of the product’s defining features without simply copying the “Fold” terminology already closely associated with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold range.
It wouldn’t be entirely new territory for Apple either. The company used the PowerBook Duo name for compact laptops in the 1990s and more recently sold the MagSafe Duo Charger.
One potentially awkward precedent: Microsoft called its dual-screen Android device the Surface Duo.
Until now, “iPhone Ultra” had emerged as another leading candidate.
Gurman previously reported that some Apple employees referred to the foldable internally as the iPhone Ultra, fitting its expected position above the company’s existing Pro models.
“Ultra” would also fit Apple’s current naming strategy, with the designation already used for products including the Apple Watch Ultra and its highest-end Mac chips.
But Duo may do a better job of explaining what makes the new device different.
The name may sound simple. The expected price isn’t.
Gurman reportedly expects the entry-level iPhone Duo with 256GB of storage to start at around $2,000, making it comfortably one of Apple’s most expensive iPhones. Higher-storage versions could push the price towards $3,000.
The device is expected to open like a book, with reports pointing to an approximately 5.5-inch external display and a roughly 7.8-inch screen when unfolded.
Apple has reportedly spent years working on the hinge, durability and one of the most noticeable problems affecting foldable phones: the crease running through the folding display.
For UAE buyers, Apple’s first foldable could also become the most expensive iPhone the company has ever sold in the country.
A $2,000 US starting price converts directly to about Dh7,345, but Apple’s UAE prices do not simply follow the currency conversion. Estimates based on Apple’s regional pricing suggest the entry-level model could cost around Dh8,500, while higher-capacity versions could climb well above Dh10,000.
Apple has not announced official UAE pricing or availability, so those figures remain estimates. The foldable is reportedly not expected to ship until October, potentially putting it on a different release schedule than Apple’s other new iPhones.
UAE buyers should get their first official answers when Apple’s September 9 event begins at 9 pm UAE time.
Apple is arriving remarkably late to foldable phones.
Samsung introduced its first Galaxy Fold in 2019, while Google, Motorola, Huawei and other manufacturers have since developed their own folding devices.
But foldables still account for only a small share of global smartphone sales.
Apple’s strategy has often been to wait for emerging technologies to mature rather than racing to be first. The company will now test whether it can turn foldable phones from a relatively niche category into something mainstream iPhone buyers actually want.
Apple is expected to unveil its new iPhone lineup later on Wednesday, with the foldable potentially taking centre stage.
However, buyers may have to wait longer to get one. The iPhone Duo reportedly won’t begin shipping until October, while the company’s other new iPhones are expected to reach customers sooner.
The foldable is also reportedly planned in just two colours initially: white and dark blue.
Until Apple takes the stage, even “iPhone Duo” technically remains a rumour.
But if the name is confirmed, Apple may have found a simple way to distinguish its biggest iPhone redesign in years without calling it what everyone else already does: a Fold.