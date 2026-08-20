iPhone 18 Pro Max in the UAE: Expected release date and 7 major leaked upgrades

Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max, and the foldable in the first half of September, with the devices going on sale in the second half of the month. One report from Forbes has narrowed it further, pointing to Friday, September 18 as the day the Pro and Pro Max go on sale. That tracks with the keynote-then-ten-days-later pattern Apple has run for a while now, according to MacRumors