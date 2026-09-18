Missed the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max pre-order? You can still try to get one in Dubai

Buyers weigh waiting for next shipment against paying extra to Dubai resellers
Missed the pre-order for the iPhone 18 Pro or Pro Max? Buyers in Dubai still have a few options to try to get the new iPhone on launch day.
Gulf News spoke to several retailers at Dubai Mall, where staff said they still had limited stock available for walk-in customers. However, supplies are running low, with some retailers saying they have already sold most of their launch-day stock and may have to wait for the next shipment once the remaining devices are gone.
Retailers said demand for the new Pro models remains high, and they expect more customers to come looking for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in the days following the launch.
Retailers said demand for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max is still there, but they are also expecting strong interest in the iPhone Duo, Apple’s new foldable model, as customers consider the newly launched device.
The situation is tighter at the Apple Store, where launch-day stock is largely reserved for customers who placed pre-orders. For shoppers without a reservation, the chances of finding a device as a walk-in customer are therefore slim.
One alternative for buyers who do not want to wait for the next official shipment is the resale market. Newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices are already being offered by resellers in Dubai, although buyers could pay around Dh1,000 to Dh3,000 more than the official retail price, depending on the model and configuration.
So, if you missed the pre-order, checking retailers for remaining walk-in stock could be worth a try. Otherwise, buyers may have to wait for the next official shipment — or pay extra to get the phone immediately through a reseller.