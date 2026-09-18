iPhone 18 Pro Max resale prices: Dubai buyers offered Dh1,000 to D3,000 more on launch day

Dubai resale market offers Dh1,000–Dh3,000 extra for iPhone 18 Pro Max on day one
Dubai: The iPhone 18 Pro Max has entered Dubai’s resale market, with some launch-day buyers being offered more than Dh1,000 to Dh3,000 above Apple’s starting UAE price for their newly purchased phones.
As customers walked out of the Apple Store at Dubai Mall with their new iPhones on Friday, resellers gathered at the lower ground level, looking to buy the latest models and sell them on at a premium.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max in Burgundy was among the most sought-after models, according to several resellers who spoke to Gulf News.
Apple’s UAE price for the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499 for the 256GB model. On Dubizzle, newly listed 256GB Pro Max models were being advertised for around Dh6,500, putting the asking price about Dh1,000 above Apple’s starting price.
Higher-storage models were listed for considerably more, with some 512GB Pro Max listings reaching Dh9,000.
Resellers said prices were changing within hours of the launch as more devices became available. “We started at Dh7,000 for the Pro Max in Burgundy but it keeps on decreasing. Compared to last year where I resold the iPhone 17, the offers were much better,” one reseller told Gulf News.
Several resellers approached by Gulf News declined to be named.
The resale activity was also visible around Dubai Mall, where security guards were stationed at different areas of the mall as part of launch-day crowd control. Guards were also preventing resellers from overcrowding certain areas.
Similar activity was reported around Apple stores across the UAE, with resellers waiting for customers to emerge with their newly purchased handsets.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099 for the 256GB model, while the Pro Max starts at Dh5,499. Storage options extend up to 2TB, with prices reaching Dh10,199 for the Pro and Dh10,599 for the Pro Max.
Apple is also offering a trade-in scheme, with customers able to receive between Dh160 and Dh3,260in credit towards a new device, depending on the model and condition of their existing phone.
For resellers, the first hours of the UAE launch have brought a fast-moving market, with Burgundy Pro Max models attracting interest while asking prices continue to shift as more handsets reach the market.