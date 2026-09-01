Next-gen chip, AI and camera upgrades make iPhone 18 the sleeper hit
Ah, the excitement over the Apple's first foldable and the Pro twins launching this month. Nobody's talking about the phone that isn't even in the room, because Apple has effectively kept it there.
Apple has split this generation's iPhone launch into two waves. The Pro-tier phones and the foldable are expected to arrive in September 2026, while the standard iPhone 18, along with a cheaper iPhone 18e and a second-generation iPhone Air, is reportedly being pushed to spring 2027.
So, anyone shopping for a new iPhone in the traditional September window will have two choices: pay up for Apple's premium models or wait roughly six months for the standard lineup.
And this doesn't necessarily look like a case of the iPhone 18 is just falling behind. According to numerous roundups, Apple is deliberately staggering the launches, with engineering validation testing for the standard iPhone 18 and the next iPhone Air running in parallel.
The thinking, according to those reports, is fairly straightforward: Let the Pro models and the foldable dominate the autumn spotlight, then give the standard iPhone its own moment when it arrives in spring.
Without the foldable screen or the more extravagant Pro hardware, the standard iPhone 18 could still have some genuinely interesting upgrades.
The standard iPhone 18 is expected to get Apple's next-generation A20 chip, reportedly based on a 2-nanometre process.
If that holds, it could mean more than a routine speed bump, with potential gains in performance and power efficiency over the iPhone 17. The Pro models are expected to get a higher-end A20 Pro version, but the standard model may still benefit from the same underlying generation of chip technology.
According to MacRumors, and Phone Arena, reports have pointed to a possible jump to 12GB of RAM for the iPhone 18.
That's notable because Apple is increasingly leaning on on-device AI, where memory can matter for running more sophisticated features locally. It's still a rumour, however, so don't treat that 12GB figure as locked just yet.
Apple's AI ambitions are also becoming harder to ignore. Its next-generation software is expected to bring a more capable Siri experience, with Apple's push into more personalised and context-aware AI features continuing across supported devices.
For the iPhone 18, that means the standard model could arrive at exactly the moment when Apple's AI ambitions become much more visible in everyday use, rather than AI being something reserved for the fanciest phone in the lineup.
The camera may also get some attention. Current reports point to a 24-megapixel front-facing camera across the iPhone 18 range, while the standard model could gain a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera.
If accurate, that's a solid upgrade for people who don't want to pay Pro prices just to get a better camera system.
The standard iPhone 18 is also rumoured to get Apple's newer C2 modem and Wi-Fi 7 support.
Again, these aren't the sort of upgrades that make for dramatic launch-event demos. But they're the ones you may appreciate six months, a year or three years into owning the phone, faster connections, better efficiency and more future-proofed hardware.
Expect much of the familiar iPhone formula to remain.
ProMotion, MagSafe and Apple's overall design language are expected to carry forward rather than being reinvented from scratch.
That, is probably a good thing. Not every new iPhone needs to arrive looking like it was designed by a committee that has never seen a phone before.
There may be one less-fun part of the upgrade.
Reports suggest the standard iPhone 18 could cost around $50 to $100 more than the iPhone 17, with rising component costs, particularly for chips and memory amid soaring AI-related demand, potentially feeding into the final price.
This wouldn't necessarily make the standard iPhone suddenly unaffordable, but it could mark a shift away from Apple's recent tendency to keep the entry-level flagship price relatively stable.
For UAE buyers, that makes the eventual local price especially interesting.
The standard iPhone 18 isn't being overlooked because it's boring. It's being overlooked because Apple has structured the calendar that way.
This September is expected to belong to the Pro models and Apple's first foldable. The standard iPhone 18 gets to wait backstage. But for buyers who don't need Apple's most expensive hardware, that could actually be good news.
If the current reports prove accurate, the standard iPhone 18 could bring a next-generation chip, better cameras, newer connectivity and Apple's latest AI capabilities, without requiring buyers to jump straight into Pro pricing.