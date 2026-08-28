iPhone 18 Pro Max could cross Dh5,500? 4 premium phones that cost less, including Samsung S26 Ultra

Under that forecast, the Pro Max's US starting price could climb from $1,199 to somewhere between $1,449 and $1,499. Translating that trajectory to the UAE, it puts the base iPhone 18 Pro Max somewhere in the Dh5,700–Dh6,400 range, d that's before accounting for storage upgrades, AppleCare or accessories. Even the more conservative estimates circulating put the base model close to Dh5,500. None of this is official; Apple typically confirms pricing only at the September event itself. But every scenario on the table lands well north of Dh5,000.