iPhone 18 Pro Max could cross Dh5,500? 4 premium phones that cost less, including Samsung S26 Ultra

From Galaxy S26 Ultra to Pixel 10 Pro: High-end options below Dh5,000
Apple hasn't confirmed a single price yet, but the smart money says the iPhone 18 Pro Max is about to become the most expensive 'standard' iPhone till now. Analyst forecasts, leaked component costs and Apple's own pricing history all point the same direction: up.
If that number gives you pause, you're not short on alternatives. Samsung, Google and OnePlus have all shipped genuine flagships in the past year that undercut the rumoured iPhone 18 Pro Max by anywhere from Dh150 to over Dh1,000, some of them by a wide margin. Here's the full picture, including what you gain and give up at each price point.
Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September, alongside the company's first foldable iPhone, with UAE retail availability likely following around September 18–19. Apple has not confirmed pricing, but GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu has predicted the Pro models could cost $250–$300 more than their predecessors, driven by the higher cost of Apple's next-generation 2-nanometre chips, pricier DRAM and NAND storage, and AI-driven pressure on global chip supply chains. That's a reversal from Pu's earlier-2026 view that Apple was managing costs tightly enough to hold pricing flat.
Under that forecast, the Pro Max's US starting price could climb from $1,199 to somewhere between $1,449 and $1,499. Translating that trajectory to the UAE, it puts the base iPhone 18 Pro Max somewhere in the Dh5,700–Dh6,400 range, d that's before accounting for storage upgrades, AppleCare or accessories. Even the more conservative estimates circulating put the base model close to Dh5,500. None of this is official; Apple typically confirms pricing only at the September event itself. But every scenario on the table lands well north of Dh5,000.
Samsung's current top-tier phone is the most direct rival to whatever Apple ships in September. It packs a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a new Privacy Display mode that blacks out the screen from side angles, a 200MP main camera, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery and built-in S Pen support, with storage running up to 1TB.
Pros
Compact flagship design: The 6.3-inch screen makes it easier to use one-handed than most premium Android phones.
Excellent performance: The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 12GB RAM make it fast for everyday use, gaming and demanding apps.
Strong all-round cameras: The 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3x telephoto give you more flexibility than phones with just wide and ultrawide cameras.
Very good battery efficiency: Despite its relatively small size, reviewers found the S26 capable of lasting more than a day with typical use.
Bright, smooth display: The 120Hz AMOLED panel is one of the phone's strongest everyday features, particularly for scrolling, video and outdoor viewing.
Long-term software support: Samsung's flagship software commitment makes it a phone you can reasonably keep for years.
Polished One UI experience: One UI 8.5 brings Samsung's AI and multitasking features without making the phone feel unfinished.
Cons
Charging is slow by 2026 flagship standards: Wired charging is capped at 25W and wireless charging at 15W, while rivals increasingly offer much faster charging.
Camera hardware hasn't dramatically changed: Samsung has relied heavily on image processing improvements rather than a major camera hardware upgrade, and moving subjects can still be problematic.
Zoom falls off beyond 3x: The dedicated 3x telephoto is useful, but digital zoom at higher magnifications isn't particularly impressive.
No built-in magnetic/Qi2 system: It doesn't have the kind of MagSafe-style magnetic accessory experience found on some competitors.
Can get warm under heavy loads: Sustained gaming or demanding tasks can push temperatures up.
The Pixel 10 Pro is Google's answer to the flagship-phone crowd that wants a premium Android phone without simply copying the Samsung or iPhone formula. Its biggest selling points are Google's camera processing, Gemini-powered AI features and a compact 6.3-inch design. Add a 48MP 5x telephoto camera, 16GB RAM, the new Tensor G5 chip and seven years of software updates, and the Pixel 10 Pro makes a strong case for buyers who value smart software as much as raw specifications.
Pros
Excellent camera versatility: The triple-camera setup includes a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide and 48MP 5x telephoto, with up to 100x Pro Zoom.
Excellent display: The 6.3-inch LTPO OLED Super Actua display supports 1-120Hz refresh rates and up to 3,300 nits peak brightness.
Gemini is deeply integrated: AI features such as Gemini Live, Camera Coach and Google's AI-powered photo-editing tools are a genuine part of the Pixel experience rather than an afterthought.
16GB RAM: Plenty of memory for multitasking and the phone's AI-heavy features.
Compact flagship: The 6.3-inch size makes it easier to handle than larger Pro and Ultra phones while retaining flagship-level cameras and features.
Qi2 magnetic charging: Pixelsnap adds built-in magnetic support, making compatible wireless chargers and accessories much more convenient.
Seven years of updates: Google promises seven years of OS and security updates, making the Pixel 10 Pro a good long-term purchase.
Cons
Charging is still relatively slow: Wired charging peaks at 30W, and independent testing found a full charge took around 86 minutes. That's behind several competing Android flagships.
Battery life isn't class-leading: It can comfortably get through a typical day, but it isn't a two-day phone and some Snapdragon-powered rivals offer better endurance.
Tensor G5 isn't the fastest flagship chip: The G5 is a major improvement for Google and is particularly geared towards AI, but buyers prioritising heavy gaming and raw processing power can find faster alternatives.
A lot of the appeal depends on AI: If you don't care much about Gemini, AI photo editing or Google's other smart features, some of the Pixel 10 Pro's biggest advantages become less compelling.
100x zoom isn't 100x optical zoom: The phone has a 5x optical telephoto lens; the headline 100x Pro Zoom relies heavily on computational photography.
256GB isn't the only storage option: The 256GB version is fine for most users, but heavy photographers and people who shoot lots of 8K video may want to consider the 512GB or 1TB versions.
If battery life and performance are at the top of your phone-buying checklist, the OnePlus 15 is difficult to ignore. It combines the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 with a huge 7,300mAh battery, 120W wired charging and a 6.78-inch LTPO display that can reach 165Hz in supported games. The triple 50MP camera setup is also a step up from OnePlus's previous flagships, making this less of a performance specialist and more of an all-round flagship.
Pros
Exceptional battery life: The 7,300mAh battery is one of the biggest in a mainstream flagship and can deliver genuinely outstanding endurance.
Top-tier performance: The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 makes the OnePlus 15 exceptionally fast, particularly for demanding apps and gaming.
Very fast charging: 120W SUPERVOOC can replenish the large battery far faster than most premium rivals.
Excellent gaming display: The 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED panel runs at up to 120Hz normally and 165Hz in supported games, making it particularly appealing to gamers.
Strong camera hardware: The 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide and 50MP 3.5x telephoto give it a versatile camera setup, while OnePlus's DetailMax processing improves detail and zoom shots.
Good value for a flagship: It delivers flagship-level performance and unusually strong battery hardware without reaching the price territory of many Ultra-tier phones.
Wireless charging is supported: The OnePlus 15 supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, giving it an advantage over OnePlus models that previously lacked wireless charging.
Cons
165Hz is mainly for gaming: The display's standard adaptive refresh rate tops out at 120Hz; 165Hz is available in gaming rather than across the entire interface.
Display resolution is a downgrade: At 2772 × 1272, the 1.5K panel has lower resolution than the 2K display on the OnePlus 13. You may not notice it easily, but it is still a spec downgrade.
Cameras still aren't the phone's biggest strength: The cameras are much more competitive than OnePlus's older flagships, but Samsung and Google remain stronger choices if photography is your primary reason for upgrading.
The phone is fairly large and heavy: At up to 215g with a 6.78-inch display, it isn't the easiest flagship to use one-handed.
Sustained gaming can generate heat: Early testing found significant heating under heavy workloads, although OnePlus subsequently issued a software update to improve the thermal behaviour.
Shorter software support than Samsung and Google: OnePlus promises four years of Android updates for the OnePlus 15, shorter than the seven-year commitments offered by Samsung and Google.
If you want an iPhone without going all the way up to the Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro remains a compelling option — particularly if you value a smaller phone. It packs the same A19 Pro chip and core Pro camera setup as the Pro Max into a 6.3-inch body, with a 120Hz ProMotion display, 48MP triple-camera system and up to 1TB of storage. Its smaller size does mean some compromises, but this is still a full-fledged Pro iPhone rather than a cut-down version.
Pros
Excellent performance: The A19 Pro is Apple's top mobile chip, with enough power for demanding gaming, video editing and AI tasks.
Pro camera system in a smaller phone: You get 48MP main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras, with the same core setup as the Pro Max.
Excellent video capabilities: Apple's combination of camera hardware and pro-level video features makes it particularly strong for creators.
Compact for a Pro phone: The 6.3-inch display and 206g weight make it considerably easier to handle than the 6.9-inch Pro Max or many Ultra Android phones.
Excellent display: The 6.3-inch ProMotion OLED supports up to 120Hz, with peak outdoor brightness of 3,000 nits.
Strong battery life for its size: Apple significantly improved battery life, with reviewers finding roughly a full day and beyond depending on usage.
Long-term iOS support and ecosystem: If you already use AirPods, Apple Watch, Mac or other Apple services, the integration remains a major reason to stick with iPhone.
Cons
The Pro Max still has the battery advantage: The smaller body means a smaller battery, so heavy users will get less endurance than from the Pro Max.
Still expensive: At Dh4,699, you're paying flagship money even though the Pro Max offers more screen and battery for more money.
No charger in the box: You'll need to supply your own compatible power adapter.
Limited flexibility compared with Android: iOS remains less customisable and generally gives users less freedom over files, default apps and system-level controls than Android.
The 206g weight isn't exactly light: It's compact, but the aluminium Pro design still makes it heavier than the standard iPhone 17.
Apple's accessory and storage costs add up: Moving to 512GB or 1TB, adding AppleCare or buying accessories can push the overall cost substantially higher.