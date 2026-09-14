Skipping the iPhone Fold at Dh8,499? 5 affordable foldables to consider, including Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7

From Samsung to Motorola, foldables that undercut Apple’s Dh8,499 price
The iPhone Fold comes with a weighted price tag in the UAE: Dh8,499. If Apple’s first foldable has you interested in the format but not quite ready to spend that much, there are other options worth considering.
From Samsung and Motorola to HONOR and Huawei, several foldable phones offer large inner displays, multitasking features and flagship-level hardware at lower prices. Some are newer, some are older models available at a discount, and each comes with its own set of compromises.
Here are some of the more affordable foldable phones to consider if Dh8,499 is more than you want to spend.
Thinner and lighter than previous Galaxy Z Fold models
Large 8-inch foldable display is useful for multitasking and viewing content
Capable flagship-level camera system
Strong performance for demanding apps and everyday tasks
Premium price
No S Pen support
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is a slimmer and lighter take on Samsung’s foldable phone, with a larger inner display and a more streamlined design. It has a 6.5-inch cover screen that opens into an 8-inch OLED display, giving users more space for multitasking, editing photos, reading documents and watching content.
The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It handles multiple apps, gaming and demanding workflows smoothly, while the generous storage is useful for users who keep large photo and video libraries on their phone.
The camera setup is another strong point, with a triple-camera system led by a 200MP main sensor. It produces detailed images across different lighting conditions, while Samsung’s Galaxy AI editing tools offer features such as removing unwanted objects, comparing edits and making adjustments directly on the device.
The Fold7 has a 4,400mAh battery, which is designed to get through a typical day of messaging, streaming, productivity and multitasking. The redesigned hinge and lighter body also make the phone easier to carry than previous Galaxy Z Fold models.
The device runs One UI 8 based on Android 16, bringing Samsung’s latest software features, AI tools and productivity options. For users who want a large foldable screen without carrying a separate tablet, the Galaxy Z Fold7 offers a strong combination of phone and tablet-style functionality.
Slim and lightweight foldable design
Durable construction with second-generation Kunlun Glass
Strong colour accuracy from the Ultra Chroma XMAGE camera system
Large foldable display is useful for multitasking
Fast wired and wireless charging
Software experience may take some adjustment for users accustomed to Android rivals
Premium pricing
Limited access to Google Mobile Services may be a consideration for some users
The HUAWEI Mate X6 combines a slim foldable design with a range of durability features. It uses a reinforced carbon-fibre inner screen plate, an aviation-grade aluminium frame and second-generation Kunlun Glass, providing additional protection for everyday use.
The large foldable display is suited to productivity and multitasking, with support for running up to three apps at the same time. The camera system uses Huawei’s Ultra Chroma XMAGE technology, which is designed to reproduce colours accurately while maintaining detail in different lighting conditions.
A 5,110mAh battery is paired with 66W wired and 50W wireless charging, giving users plenty of flexibility when it comes to charging. Battery performance will vary depending on factors such as display use, apps and connectivity.
The Mate X6 runs Huawei’s software ecosystem, which may require some adjustment for users coming from other Android devices. Access to Google Mobile Services is also limited, which could be an important consideration for users who rely heavily on Google apps and services.
Overall, the Mate X6 offers a slim design, a large multitasking-friendly display, capable cameras and fast charging, making it an option worth considering for users looking for a premium foldable.
Slim and lightweight foldable design
Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 delivers strong performance
Bright 120Hz OLED displays on the cover and inner screens
Versatile triple-camera setup
5,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging
No official IP68 water and dust resistance rating
Software update support trails some rival flagship brands
The HONOR Magic V3 5G takes a slimmer approach to the book-style foldable, measuring 9.7mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. Its design makes it closer in size to a conventional smartphone than some earlier foldable models. The 6.43-inch OLED cover screen is suited to everyday tasks, while the 7.92-inch LTPO OLED inner display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR support and high brightness for viewing content and working across apps.
The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It handles everyday multitasking, gaming and streaming without much difficulty, while the generous storage provides plenty of room for apps, photos and videos.
The camera system consists of a 50MP main camera, 50MP ultra-wide camera and 20MP telephoto camera. It offers a useful range of focal lengths for everyday photography, with HONOR’s AI-powered imaging features providing additional tools for processing and editing photos.
A 5,000mAh battery powers the Magic V3, with support for 66W wired and 50W wireless charging. Battery life will vary depending on factors such as display brightness, connectivity and how heavily the phone is used.
The phone runs MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 and includes foldable-focused features such as split-screen multitasking and floating windows. While its software offers plenty of functionality, HONOR’s software update support does not match that of some competing flagship brands.
Overall, the Magic V3 combines a relatively slim foldable design with strong performance, capable cameras and a large inner display, making it a practical option for users considering a book-style foldable.
The Motorola Razr 50, known in some markets as the Razr 2024, is a clamshell foldable with a 6.9-inch LTPO pOLED main display, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Its 3.6-inch external AMOLED cover screen can run apps, display notifications and be used for selfies without opening the phone, making it useful for quick tasks.
The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. This combination is suited to everyday use, including messaging, streaming, social media and multitasking.
The Razr 50 has a reinforced stainless steel hinge and an IPX8 water-resistance rating. Motorola says the device can withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes under specified test conditions, although water resistance can decrease with wear and does not cover every type of liquid exposure.
For photography, the phone has a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation and a 13MP ultra-wide/macro camera, along with a 32MP inner selfie camera. A 4,200mAh battery supports 30W TurboPower wired charging and 15W wireless charging.
The international version comes with a vegan leather finish and supports dual SIM through Nano-SIM and eSIM, along with a range of 5G bands. This can be useful for users who travel frequently, although network compatibility will depend on the carrier and country.
Overall, the Razr 50 offers a relatively compact foldable design, a useful external display and capable everyday hardware, while its water-resistance rating and dual-SIM options add some practical flexibility.
Large 7.6-inch foldable display for multitasking and entertainment
12GB RAM and 512GB storage
Dual SIM and eSIM support
Strong multitasking features and established Samsung software experience
Can be found at a lower price than newer Fold models
Older hardware compared with newer foldable models
Heavier and bulkier than more recent Galaxy Z Fold devices
Camera system has been surpassed by newer flagship foldables
Battery efficiency is behind newer generations
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 remains an option for users who want a large-screen foldable without moving to one of Samsung’s newer and more expensive models. Its 7.6-inch inner display provides plenty of space for multitasking, reading, streaming and productivity, while 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage offer ample capacity for apps, media and files.
Although the Fold4 is several generations old, its day-to-day performance remains capable for common tasks. Samsung’s foldable software also includes features such as multi-window support and app continuity, making use of the larger inner display.
The main compromises come from its age. The Fold4 is heavier and thicker than newer Galaxy Z Fold models, while its cameras and battery efficiency have also been improved upon in subsequent generations. Buyers should also consider the difference in software support and hardware capabilities when comparing it with newer devices.
For users who prioritise a large foldable display and Samsung’s multitasking features, the Galaxy Z Fold4 can still make sense if it is available at a sufficiently lower price than current-generation models.