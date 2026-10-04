Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 9 aims to redefine foldables with sleek design and upgrades
Every very foldable phone comes with a bargain. Open it and you have something close to a small tablet. Close it and you pay for the privilege: A thicker body, extra weight, a hinge, a crease, and a phone you never quite forget is in your pocket.
Samsung has been renegotiating that bargain one generation at a time. Now a new leak suggests the Galaxy Z Fold 9 could go further than any Fold before it, measuring 7.9mm when closed against 9.7mm for the Galaxy Z Fold 8.
It is an early rumour, not a specification. But it raises a more interesting question than how thin Samsung can go: At what point does carrying a foldable stop feeling like a compromise?
The report comes from the tipster kro, who posted on X on October 2 that Samsung has begun work on the Fold 9. According to the post, Samsung is targeting:
7.9mm thickness when folded
3.9mm thickness when unfolded
an under-display camera on the inner screen
The tipster also says the phone is being positioned as a direct rival to Apple's first foldable, the iPhone Duo. As for timing, Samsung has unveiled its Folds every summer, and the Fold 8 arrived on July 22 this year, so a July 2027 launch is the natural expectation.
Treat all of this with caution. The 7.9mm figure is a target for an early design, not a finished product, and even the tipster hedges on the camera. An ultra-thin phone still has to house a battery, cameras and a hinge, and production models often end up a little thicker than the engineers first hoped.
Still, the direction is unmistakable. The Fold 8 is 9.7mm thick when closed, and its sibling, the Fold 8 Ultra, already measures 8.9mm. A 7.9mm Fold 9 would take another full millimetre off Samsung's thinnest current foldable. It would also be slimmer when closed than the iPhone 17 Pro Max, a conventional phone at 8.75mm.
Nearly two millimetres sounds trivial on paper. In the hand, and in the pocket, it is not.
A phone is something you carry all day. It goes into jeans, a handbag, a jacket or a work bag. It comes out on the commute, at the coffee counter, at a junction while you check the map. You rarely think about a normal phone's thickness when you leave the house. It disappears.
Foldables have always asked to be noticed, and they are thicker when closed and heavier in the hand. There is a hinge and a crease. You know you are carrying something different.
A slimmer Fold chips away at that feeling. It also makes cases less of a dilemma: wrap an already thick foldable in protection and it quickly becomes a slab. Start thinner, and Samsung has room to add a case without the whole thing turning cumbersome.
Then there is the original promise of a foldable: one device instead of two. Open it for reading, watching, working or checking a document. Close it, and it should feel like any other phone. The closer the closed Fold gets to that ideal, the more convincing the whole idea becomes.
If the Fold 9 ends up thinner than many conventional flagships, the question shifts. It stops being "Do I want a foldable?" and becomes "Why wouldn't I carry one?"
The leak's other claim is the return of an under-display camera on the inner screen.
Samsung hid the inner selfie camera beneath the display on the Fold 3 through the Fold 6, before switching to a visible punch-hole with the Fold 7. The Fold 8 kept the hole.
The appeal of hiding it is obvious: Nothing interrupts that large inner display. The problem has always been image quality. A camera that looks through a screen sees less clearly, and photos and video calls suffered for it. That is why Samsung gave it up.
So if the technology returns, the real question is not whether the camera is hidden. It is whether Samsung has made it good enough that you no longer miss the visible one. Get that right, and for anyone using the Fold as a pocket tablet, the inner screen would finally feel clean and uninterrupted.
There is a catch. Space inside a phone is precious, and much of it goes to the battery. The Fold 8 fits a 4,800mAh cell into its frame. A thinner Fold 9 leaves less room for power, cooling, cameras and a durable hinge.
A slimmer phone is only an upgrade if it still lasts the day and survives everyday life. That is why 7.9mm should be read as an ambition, not a promise. Samsung's challenge is no longer to build the thinnest Fold possible. It is to build one that feels effortless.
That may be what Samsung is really chasing with the Fold 9. Not another dramatic screen upgrade, not another clever hinge, not simply a smaller number on a spec sheet.
The ideal is a phone that opens into a tablet when you want one, and otherwise vanishes into your day.
If Samsung can make the Fold 9 thin enough, light enough and comfortable enough to carry, the biggest change may be psychological. You would no longer be carrying a foldable because you had made peace with its compromises.
You would just be carrying your phone.