You don't need to spend a fortune on a smartphone: These 4 picks prove why 

For students, commuters and working professionals, spending more on a phone does not always mean getting features you will actually use. The Samsung Galaxy A07, Motorola Moto G55 5G and a budget realme handset also offer reasons to reconsider a premium upgrade. Here is what each brings to the table, and who should buy it.

A good smartphone no longer needs a four-figure price tag. If your priorities are a battery that gets you through a busy day, a screen that makes videos enjoyable and a camera that handles everyday photos, there are affordable options worth considering. Our top pick is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15, which combines a large AMOLED display, a 108MP camera and a 6000mAh battery in a practical package.

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 15: Best overall for display, battery and camera

Best for: Students, commuters and everyday users who want a balanced phone with a particularly appealing screen.

What we like

According to Xiaomi's specifications, the phone supports 33W charging and carries an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.

Xiaomi also includes a 108MP main camera, giving you plenty of resolution for daylight photography and cropping images. The MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor is geared towards everyday activities such as messaging, browsing and entertainment.

Its biggest attraction is the combination of a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery. AMOLED technology produces deep blacks and strong contrast, making it particularly appealing for streaming, scrolling through photos and watching videos on your commute.

If you want a phone that covers most everyday needs without stretching your budget, the Redmi Note 15 makes a convincing case.

2. Samsung Galaxy A07: Best for everyday reliability and long-term software support

Best for: Working professionals, students and buyers who prioritise software updates and familiar everyday operation over advanced gaming features.

What we like

Its strongest selling point, however, is software support. Samsung promises six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates from the device's global launch, subject to its update policy. That makes it particularly relevant for buyers who prefer keeping a phone rather than replacing it frequently.

Samsung pairs a 50MP main camera with a 5000mAh battery. The phone also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The phone features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through websites, social media and menus feel smoother than on a conventional 60Hz screen. Its MediaTek Helio G99 processor is designed to handle routine tasks, including messaging, video calls and switching between everyday applications.

Samsung's Galaxy A07 is a sensible option if you want an uncomplicated Android smartphone that can remain useful for several years.

3. Motorola Moto G55 5G: Best for 5G connectivity and versatile photography

Best for: Commuters, casual photographers and buyers who want 5G connectivity alongside a versatile camera setup.

Optical image stabilisation is useful for handheld photography.

What we like

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support add to its entertainment appeal.

Photography is another reason to consider it. The 50MP main camera includes optical image stabilisation, which helps compensate for small hand movements when taking photographs. An 8MP ultra-wide camera gives you more flexibility for group shots and landscapes.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor supports 5G connectivity and is paired with a 5000mAh battery. Motorola also specifies support for 30W charging.

Motorola equips the phone with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its relatively compact screen size may also appeal to people who find larger smartphones awkward to handle.

The Moto G55 5G is an appealing alternative for buyers who want faster mobile connectivity and useful camera hardware without entering premium territory.

4. realme P4 Lite 4G: Best for battery life and everyday entertainment

If battery life is your biggest priority, the realme P4 Lite 4G makes a compelling case with its massive 6600mAh Titan battery and spacious 6.8-inch display.

The battery is designed to handle extended periods of video streaming, messaging and browsing without frequent charging. According to realme's laboratory figures, the phone can deliver up to 19.8 hours of YouTube playback, although actual endurance depends on usage and settings.

Its 120Hz LCD display makes scrolling through social media and navigating apps feel fluid, while the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor handles everyday tasks. The phone also offers up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM, which uses software to supplement physical memory, alongside AI Gaming Partner features designed to optimise casual gaming.

Running realme UI based on Android 16, the P4 Lite includes NEXT AI features and Google Gemini integration. Its ArmorShell construction and IP64 dust and splash resistance add practical protection for daily use.

For buyers who spend hours watching videos, chatting and browsing, this is an appealing battery-focused alternative.

Key specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T7250 octa-core

Battery: 6600mAh Titan battery, 15W charging

Memory: Up to 12GB Dynamic RAM, depending on configuration

Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP front

Operating system: realme UI based on Android 16

Protection: ArmorShell construction, IP64 dust and splash resistance

Connectivity: 4G LTE

What we like

Large 6600mAh battery provides generous capacity for extended daily use.

Smooth 120Hz display makes browsing, scrolling and watching videos more enjoyable.

Android 16, AI Gaming Partner and IP64 protection add practical everyday features.