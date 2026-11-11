You don't need to spend a fortune on a smartphone: These 4 picks prove why 

Premium features, sensible prices: Four smartphones that deliver where it counts
A good smartphone no longer needs a four-figure price tag. If your priorities are a battery that gets you through a busy day, a screen that makes videos enjoyable and a camera that handles everyday photos, there are affordable options worth considering. Our top pick is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15, which combines a large AMOLED display, a 108MP camera and a 6000mAh battery in a practical package.
For students, commuters and working professionals, spending more on a phone does not always mean getting features you will actually use. The Samsung Galaxy A07, Motorola Moto G55 5G and a budget realme handset also offer reasons to reconsider a premium upgrade. Here is what each brings to the table, and who should buy it.
If you want a phone that covers most everyday needs without stretching your budget, the Redmi Note 15 makes a convincing case.
Its biggest attraction is the combination of a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 6000mAh battery. AMOLED technology produces deep blacks and strong contrast, making it particularly appealing for streaming, scrolling through photos and watching videos on your commute.
Xiaomi also includes a 108MP main camera, giving you plenty of resolution for daylight photography and cropping images. The MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor is geared towards everyday activities such as messaging, browsing and entertainment.
According to Xiaomi's specifications, the phone supports 33W charging and carries an IP64 dust and water resistance rating.
Key specifications
Display: 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED
Camera: 108MP main
Battery: 6000mAh, 33W charging
Processor: MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra
Storage: 256GB
What we like
AMOLED display offers a more appealing viewing experience for entertainment.
Large battery capacity suits long days away from a charger.
Generous storage leaves room for apps, photos and videos.
Best for: Students, commuters and everyday users who want a balanced phone with a particularly appealing screen.
Samsung's Galaxy A07 is a sensible option if you want an uncomplicated Android smartphone that can remain useful for several years.
The phone features a 6.7-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, making scrolling through websites, social media and menus feel smoother than on a conventional 60Hz screen. Its MediaTek Helio G99 processor is designed to handle routine tasks, including messaging, video calls and switching between everyday applications.
Samsung pairs a 50MP main camera with a 5000mAh battery. The phone also carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
Its strongest selling point, however, is software support. Samsung promises six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates from the device's global launch, subject to its update policy. That makes it particularly relevant for buyers who prefer keeping a phone rather than replacing it frequently.
Key specifications
Display: 6.7-inch LCD, 90Hz
Processor: MediaTek Helio G99
Camera: 50MP main, 8MP front
Battery: 5000mAh
Software: Six generations of OS upgrades promised
What we like
Extended software support adds value for long-term ownership.
Large display suits browsing and everyday entertainment.
Samsung's familiar Android interface makes it approachable.
Best for: Working professionals, students and buyers who prioritise software updates and familiar everyday operation over advanced gaming features.
The Moto G55 5G is an appealing alternative for buyers who want faster mobile connectivity and useful camera hardware without entering premium territory.
Motorola equips the phone with a 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its relatively compact screen size may also appeal to people who find larger smartphones awkward to handle.
The MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor supports 5G connectivity and is paired with a 5000mAh battery. Motorola also specifies support for 30W charging.
Photography is another reason to consider it. The 50MP main camera includes optical image stabilisation, which helps compensate for small hand movements when taking photographs. An 8MP ultra-wide camera gives you more flexibility for group shots and landscapes.
Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support add to its entertainment appeal.
Key specifications
Display: 6.49-inch Full HD+ LCD, 120Hz
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7025
Camera: 50MP main with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide
Battery: 5000mAh, 30W charging support
Connectivity: 5G
What we like
Optical image stabilisation is useful for handheld photography.
Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate make an attractive combination.
Stereo speakers improve the experience of watching videos.
Best for: Commuters, casual photographers and buyers who want 5G connectivity alongside a versatile camera setup.
If battery life is your biggest priority, the realme P4 Lite 4G makes a compelling case with its massive 6600mAh Titan battery and spacious 6.8-inch display.
The battery is designed to handle extended periods of video streaming, messaging and browsing without frequent charging. According to realme's laboratory figures, the phone can deliver up to 19.8 hours of YouTube playback, although actual endurance depends on usage and settings.
Its 120Hz LCD display makes scrolling through social media and navigating apps feel fluid, while the octa-core Unisoc T7250 processor handles everyday tasks. The phone also offers up to 12GB of Dynamic RAM, which uses software to supplement physical memory, alongside AI Gaming Partner features designed to optimise casual gaming.
Running realme UI based on Android 16, the P4 Lite includes NEXT AI features and Google Gemini integration. Its ArmorShell construction and IP64 dust and splash resistance add practical protection for daily use.
For buyers who spend hours watching videos, chatting and browsing, this is an appealing battery-focused alternative.
Key specifications
Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Unisoc T7250 octa-core
Battery: 6600mAh Titan battery, 15W charging
Memory: Up to 12GB Dynamic RAM, depending on configuration
Cameras: 8MP rear, 5MP front
Operating system: realme UI based on Android 16
Protection: ArmorShell construction, IP64 dust and splash resistance
Connectivity: 4G LTE
What we like
Large 6600mAh battery provides generous capacity for extended daily use.
Smooth 120Hz display makes browsing, scrolling and watching videos more enjoyable.
Android 16, AI Gaming Partner and IP64 protection add practical everyday features.
Best for: Students, commuters and entertainment-focused users who prioritise battery endurance, a large screen and everyday functionality.
Battery capacity matters, but so does charging speed. A 5000mAh battery is a useful starting point for everyday use, while 6000mAh offers additional capacity. Actual endurance depends on screen brightness, mobile connectivity and how intensively you use your apps. Check charging power separately, since a larger battery does not necessarily recharge faster.
Pay attention to the display. A 90Hz or 120Hz refresh rate can make scrolling feel more fluid. Resolution and panel technology matter too. The Redmi Note 15's Full HD+ AMOLED screen is particularly appealing for entertainment, while the Motorola offers Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz LCD panel.
Look beyond camera megapixels. Sensor quality, image processing and stabilisation affect photographs. The Moto G55's optical image stabilisation is useful for handheld shooting, while the Redmi Note 15 offers a high-resolution main camera.
For UAE shoppers, confirm that the exact handset supports local mobile network bands and comes with suitable regional warranty coverage. Check whether a charger is included and whether any supplied power adapter uses the UAE's Type G plug and 220 to 240V supply.
For most buyers, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 is our top recommendation. Its combination of a 6000mAh battery, Full HD+ AMOLED display, 108MP main camera and generous storage addresses the features people tend to notice in everyday use. It is a particularly sensible choice if you enjoy watching videos, taking photographs and using your phone throughout a busy day.
The Samsung Galaxy A07 is the alternative for buyers who place greater importance on long-term software support and straightforward daily use.
Motorola's Moto G55 5G makes a strong case for itself with 5G connectivity, optical image stabilisation and a 120Hz Full HD+ display. The realme option is worth comparing if a large screen is your priority.
A premium smartphone may offer additional capabilities, but these four choices show why it pays to consider what you actually need before spending more.
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