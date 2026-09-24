REDMI Note 17 Pro Max retires compromises that define mid-range smartphones

For years, buying a mid-range phone meant accepting a list of quiet sacrifices. A screen that dimmed in sunlight. A battery that needed managing by mid-afternoon. A body that felt one bad drop away from a repair bill. The Xiaomi REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G retires all those compromises at once.

The battery is the headline

The centrepiece of the Xiaomi REDMI Note 17 Pro Max 5G is a 10,000mAh battery, the largest it has ever placed in a smartphone. On paper, the number borders on absurd. In practice, it reshapes how you use a smartphone. Across a normal week, the nightly charging ritual you might be accustomed to simply fades away. A day of scrolling, streaming, filming and navigating barely moves the needle, and the promised three days on a single charge stops feeling like marketing once you have lived with it.