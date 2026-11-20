Four Samsung Galaxy phones, one big sale, Discover which Galaxy is worth it
White Friday 2026 could be a good time to upgrade your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, particularly if you have been waiting for a premium model to become more affordable. But a tempting discount is only part of the decision. Camera quality, battery endurance, display technology and software support matter long after the sale ends. Our top pick is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which combines Samsung's latest flagship hardware with a versatile camera system and built-in Privacy Display.
For shoppers who want premium features without necessarily buying the newest model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra remains an attractive alternative. The Galaxy Z Fold7 offers a different experience with its expansive folding screen, while the Galaxy A56 5G makes a convincing case for a more affordable upgrade. Here are the four models worth comparing before committing to a White Friday deal.
Verdict: The Galaxy S26 Ultra is our top recommendation for shoppers who want Samsung's latest premium camera technology, powerful performance and a phone designed for years of use.
Samsung equips the S26 Ultra with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a 200MP main camera and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. The combination makes it particularly appealing for photography, demanding apps and multitasking.
Its built-in Privacy Display is a meaningful everyday addition. According to Samsung, it restricts viewing from side angles and can be activated for selected apps or notifications, useful when checking personal information in public.
TechRadar praises the phone's performance, camera versatility and battery endurance, particularly its improved low-light photography. The 5,000mAh battery also supports faster charging than the previous Ultra generation.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED
Camera: 200MP main sensor
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy
Battery: 5,000mAh
Listed configuration: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
What we like:
Built-in Privacy Display with adjustable settings
Versatile cameras for photography and video
Strong flagship performance and integrated S Pen
Best for: Photography enthusiasts, professionals and buyers upgrading from an older Galaxy flagship who want the latest Ultra experience.
Verdict: The Galaxy S25 Ultra is an excellent option for buyers who prioritise premium camera hardware and productivity features over owning the newest generation.
Its 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making scrolling and animations feel fluid. Samsung's Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor provides the processing power expected from a premium flagship.
Photography remains a major reason to consider this model. The 200MP main camera is supported by a 50MP ultrawide camera and two telephoto cameras offering 3x and 5x optical zoom. This flexibility is particularly useful when photographing distant subjects, architecture or travel scenes.
Samsung also includes an integrated S Pen for handwritten notes, document annotation and precise screen interaction. The 5,000mAh battery and seven-year software support commitment strengthen its long-term appeal.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz
Cameras: 200MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 3x and 5x telephoto
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Battery: 5,000mAh
Listed configuration: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
What we like:
Flexible optical zoom options
Integrated S Pen for productivity
Long software support commitment
Best for: Buyers who want a premium Samsung camera phone and can secure a worthwhile White Friday saving compared with the S26 Ultra.
Verdict: The Galaxy Z Fold7 is the most interesting choice for shoppers who want their smartphone to double as a compact tablet for work and entertainment.
Its defining feature is an 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display, which opens up significantly more viewing space than a conventional smartphone. A 6.5-inch cover screen lets you handle everyday tasks without unfolding the device.
That extra screen area is especially useful for reviewing documents, reading articles and working across multiple apps. Samsung's multitasking software allows compatible applications to share the display, making the Fold7 appealing to users who frequently switch between messages, spreadsheets and browsing.
The camera system includes a 200MP main sensor, while the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor handles demanding applications. Samsung lists a 4,400mAh battery and a weight of approximately 216g.
Key specifications:
Main display: 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X
Cover display: 6.5-inch AMOLED
Main camera: 200MP
Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
Battery: 4,400mAh
Listed storage: 256GB
What we like:
Large folding screen for productivity
Practical cover display for everyday use
High-resolution main camera and powerful processor
Best for: Professionals, frequent travellers and multitaskers who will regularly use the larger display. Confirm the international variant's warranty and regional compatibility before ordering.
Verdict: The Galaxy A56 5G offers an appealing balance of display quality, battery capacity and long-term software support for buyers who do not need Ultra-level hardware.
Samsung gives the A56 5G a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, making it a comfortable option for watching videos, reading and browsing. Its 5,000mAh battery supports 45W wired charging, which is particularly useful for people who rely heavily on their phones throughout the day.
The phone also includes Samsung's Awesome Intelligence features, such as Circle to Search and Object Eraser. These provide practical search and photo-editing tools without requiring a flagship purchase.
One of its strongest selling points is longevity. Samsung promises up to six generations of operating system upgrades and six years of security updates, giving buyers a reason to consider it beyond the immediate White Friday promotion.
Key specifications:
Display: 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED
Battery: 5,000mAh
Charging: Up to 45W wired
Software: Up to six OS generations and six years of security updates
Listed configuration: 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
What we like:
Large AMOLED display for everyday entertainment
Generous battery capacity and fast charging
Extended software support
Best for: Everyday users, students and families who want a dependable Samsung upgrade without paying for specialised flagship features.
Start with the camera system. A 200MP sensor sounds impressive, but zoom flexibility, image processing and video performance matter just as much. The Galaxy S25 Ultra and S26 Ultra are particularly attractive for photography, while the Z Fold7 combines a high-resolution main camera with its larger screen.
Consider how you use the display. The Galaxy Z Fold7 offers substantially more space for multitasking, but a conventional 6.9-inch Ultra display may be more practical if you primarily browse, photograph and message. The A56 5G provides a large AMOLED screen for less demanding everyday use.
Check battery capacity alongside charging and software support. A 5,000mAh battery does not guarantee identical endurance across different phones. Processor efficiency, display settings and usage patterns influence real-world results. Long software support also matters if you plan to keep your device for several years.
For UAE shoppers, the final purchase check is especially important. Confirm whether the listing is a UAE version or an international import, which warranty provider covers it, and whether its SIM and eSIM features meet your needs.
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is our top pick for White Friday 2026. It offers the most compelling combination of premium hardware, versatile photography, processing power and useful everyday features among these four models. Its built-in Privacy Display adds a distinctive advantage for buyers who frequently use their phones in shared spaces.
The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the alternative to watch closely. Its camera versatility and integrated S Pen remain highly relevant, and a meaningful price reduction could make it the smarter purchase for many flagship buyers.
Choose the Galaxy Z Fold7 if you genuinely need the extra screen space for productivity and entertainment. For shoppers focused on sensible spending and long-term everyday use, the Galaxy A56 5G is a strong option.
Ultimately, the best White Friday deal is the phone whose features justify its final price. Check the live offers, warranty details and exact configurations before deciding.
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