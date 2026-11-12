Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra: Camera, bigger battery and everything we know so far

Warmer, more natural photos. Ice Universe says Samsung has overhauled its image processing for the S27 Ultra, and the differences are noticeable. Photos are warmer than the S26 Ultra's cool tone, bright areas like skies and lamps keep their shape and colour instead of blowing out, and shadows look cleaner with wider dynamic range. That's potentially a bigger real-world upgrade than any new lens. Tom's Guide notes the flip side: for anyone hoping for a hardware leap, the zoom setup is a step sideways, and variable optical zoom isn't coming this year.