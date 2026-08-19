All Samsung Galaxy S27 camera leaks: Big shake-ups, new sensors and the Sony rumour that won’t go away

Samsung tests Sony sensors and new Pro tier in ambitious Galaxy S27 lineup
For over a decade, Samsung's flagship cameras have run almost entirely on its own house-made ISOCELL sensors. The S27 rumours hint that streak could end, at least partly.
The leaks so far:
A 50MP Sony ultrawide sensor (the IMX855)
A 50MP telephoto camera with stabilisation built in
A sharper 16MP selfie camera that can actually autofocus
And it doesn't stop at the ultrawide. One report claims Samsung is testing S27 and S27+ prototypes with a Sony main camera too, not just Samsung's own.
But here's the catch: We've heard this exact story before. A near-identical 'Samsung's switching to Sony' rumour made the rounds ahead of the Galaxy S25 — and died before launch. So treat this one as promising, not confirmed.
In plain terms: Sony and Samsung both make camera sensors, the actual chip that captures light. Samsung usually uses its own. If it switches to Sony parts for parts of the S27 lineup, that's notable because Sony sensors have a reputation (rightly or not) for handling colour and dynamic range slightly differently than Samsung's.
Samsung is reportedly planning four Galaxy S27 devices, according to SamMobile, citing WinFuture, the S27, S27+, S27 Pro, and S27 Ultra, internally codenamed NM1 through NM4, with 'NM' standing for "Next Miracle" (the S26 series was simply "Miracle"). A "Pro" tier slotting between the Plus and Ultra would be new for this generation
The standard Galaxy S27 and S27+ are said to use a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultrawide, and a telephoto camera of unknown resolution. That's essentially a hardware hold-steady compared to recent base models.
This is where the leaks get more dramatic, and also where they disagree with each other most:
Main sensor: Leaks from Memeburn suggest both the S27 Pro and Ultra will pack a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide, with the Ultra's main sensor reportedly a customized version of Samsung's upcoming ISOCELL HPA, possibly called the HP6, with a 1/1.3-inch footprint.
Ultrawide: Sony is said to supply the rear cameras, with a new 50MP ultrawide using the Sony IMX855 sensor, the same sensor currently found in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.
Zoom, and a possible downgrade-that-isn't: Samsung may drop the S27 Ultra's dedicated 3x telephoto camera entirely, letting a 5x periscope lens cover the whole zoom range, including 3x shots — through cropping and computational photography. The Ultra is expected to keep a 5x periscope zoom with a 10x in-sensor crop.
The Pro's twist: The S27 Pro is rumoured to use Samsung's ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, tech Samsung previewed back in 2024 but has never actually shipped.
Selfie camera: Both the S27 Pro and Ultra are expected to get a 16MP selfie camera with autofocus, up from the long-running 12MP sensor — while the base S27 and S27+ may be stuck with 12MP, meaning Samsung would use the front camera as a line between "premium" and "flagship-lite" tiers.
The clearest throughline across the leaks: The jump is expected to be bigger on the Pro and Ultra than on the S27. One report, noted that overall, Samsung doesn't look to have many major changes planned for the Galaxy S27 series' cameras, calling it a bit disappointing given how long people have been hoping for a Samsung shift to more Sony hardware.
These leaks describe configurations Samsung is testing, not a final spec sheet, the exact Sony sensor in the base S27/S27+ is still unconfirmed, the four-model lineup structure isn't locked, and reports disagree on whether the Ultra keeps one telephoto camera or two. Samsung has walked back similar Sony-sensor rumours before (the S25 cycle), so it's worth staying skeptical until Samsung actually confirms anything — expected around launch in February 2027.