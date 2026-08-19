All Samsung Galaxy S27 camera leaks: Big shake-ups, new sensors and the Sony rumour that won’t go away

Main sensor: Leaks from Memeburn suggest both the S27 Pro and Ultra will pack a 200MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide, with the Ultra's main sensor reportedly a customized version of Samsung's upcoming ISOCELL HPA, possibly called the HP6, with a 1/1.3-inch footprint.

Ultrawide: Sony is said to supply the rear cameras, with a new 50MP ultrawide using the Sony IMX855 sensor, the same sensor currently found in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Zoom, and a possible downgrade-that-isn't: Samsung may drop the S27 Ultra's dedicated 3x telephoto camera entirely, letting a 5x periscope lens cover the whole zoom range, including 3x shots — through cropping and computational photography. The Ultra is expected to keep a 5x periscope zoom with a 10x in-sensor crop.

The Pro's twist: The S27 Pro is rumoured to use Samsung's ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto with 3.5x optical zoom, tech Samsung previewed back in 2024 but has never actually shipped.