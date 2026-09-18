iPhone 18 Pro Max in UAE today while Galaxy S27 Ultra leaks heat up flagship camera race: Should you buy or wait?

Buy now if: you want a camera system that's real, tested, and shipping — the variable aperture on the 18 Pro Max is a genuine first for iPhone, backed by manual controls and the 2nm A20 Pro chip. You're also waiting on unconfirmed rumors otherwise; Samsung hasn't locked in specs, a launch date, or even settled its own camera plans (the Sony sensor u-turn is proof of that). If camera versatility and being current matter more than banking on a bigger battery, there's no reason to hold off.