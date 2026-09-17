Launch-day guide: prices, stock, colours and key upgrades for UAE buyers
Dubai: The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will officially go on sale in the UAE tomorrow, September 18, with buyers heading to Apple stores to get their hands on Apple's latest flagship smartphones.
Pre-orders opened on September 12, but getting an iPhone on launch day may not be as simple as walking into an Apple store and picking one up.
From launch-day availability and prices to the most sought-after colour and the biggest upgrades, here are 10 things UAE buyers need to know before the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max go on sale.
Customers who pre-ordered an iPhone for in-store collection will be notified by email about when they can pick up their device.
That means buyers should not expect to simply walk into an Apple Store tomorrow and purchase any configuration they want.
Once the pre-order period ends, availability will depend on the stock held by Apple and other retailers. Several UAE platforms have already opened pre-orders, with some configurations now showing limited availability or selling out.
For buyers hoping to get a phone on the first day without an Apple pre-order, independent resellers may have stock available, although some devices may be sold at a premium.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at Dh5,099, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at Dh5,499.
iPhone 18 Pro:
256GB: Dh5,099
512GB: Dh5,949
1TB: Dh7,649
2TB: Dh9,349
iPhone 18 Pro Max:
256GB: Dh5,499
512GB: Dh6,349
1TB: Dh8,049
2TB: Dh10,599
The iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are available in Burgundy, Glacier, Silver and Black.
UAE retailers say the Burgundy iPhone 18 Pro Max is currently attracting the strongest demand in pre-orders, with the 256GB version particularly popular.
The new signature colour appears to be following a familiar pattern from previous launches, when buyers gravitated towards colours that immediately distinguish the latest iPhone from earlier models.
Buyers do not necessarily have to pay the full price upfront. UAE telecom operators and retailers are offering instalment and contract options for the new iPhones.
For example, du is offering iPhone 18 Pro plans with 12- or 24-month payment options alongside postpaid packages. e& is also offering device instalment and Smart Pay options, with plans starting at around Dh225 per month, depending on the package and device.
Apple's Trade In programme can also reduce the upfront cost. In the UAE, customers trading in an iPhone 13 or newer models may receive an estimated Dh640 to Dh3,260 in credit, depending on the model and condition. The final trade-in value is determined after the device is inspected.
This year's iPhone launch is different from previous years.
Apple has introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max for its September launch, while the standard iPhone 18 is expected to arrive later, reportedly in the first half of 2027.
Apple has confirmed the September launch of the Pro models but has not publicly given a reason for delaying the standard iPhone 18.
One of the most significant camera changes is the new 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture. The aperture can adjust between ƒ/1.48, ƒ/1.8, ƒ/2.8 and ƒ/4.0.
For users, the practical benefit is greater control over how photographs look. A wider aperture can allow more light into the camera, which can help in darker conditions, while a narrower aperture can keep more of a scene in focus.
Both the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max feature Apple's A20 Pro chip.
Apple says the new chip delivers faster graphics performance and is designed to handle demanding gaming, on-device AI and other intensive tasks.
For most users, the biggest difference may not be something they immediately notice in everyday apps, but the additional processing power is aimed at more demanding workloads and sustained performance.
Apple has introduced a next-generation vapor chamber that has three times the surface area of the previous generation.
The system is designed to move heat away from the A20 Pro chip more effectively during demanding activities such as gaming, video processing and AI tasks.
Battery life is another major change.
Apple says the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max reaches up to 45 hours.
The Pro Max offers six additional hours of video playback compared with the previous-generation Pro Max, according to Apple.
The phones can also reach up to 50 per cent charge in around 15 minutes when used with a compatible power adapter.
The Dynamic Island has also been reduced in size while retaining its existing functionality.
It is a more subtle change than the camera, processor or battery upgrades, but it gives the latest Pro models a slightly different appearance when compared with previous iPhones.