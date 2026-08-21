It's worth being careful here: this is one claim, from one leaker, not an Apple confirmation. Both iPhone 18 Pro models are still expected to launch together next month, alongside Apple's first foldable device, the 'iPhone Ultra." Plenty could shift before then, leaks like this have flipped before, and it's entirely possible the feature broadens back out to both phones by launch. But if it holds, it would be a small but significant signal that Apple is starting to treat 'Pro' and 'Pro Ma' as more than two sizes of the same phone.