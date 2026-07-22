The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to arrive in less than two months, alongside Apple's first foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 are reportedly set to follow in spring 2027 as Apple moves towards a split launch schedule.

Apple has not even officially unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro yet, and the rumour mill is already behaving as if it has been handed a prototype, a press release and possibly Tim Cook’s diary.

Here are the latest roundup of rumours, based on MacRumor reports, and what's most likely.

So, rather than treat every claim as confirmed fact, we’re sorting through the iPhone 18 rumours.

Some suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a major battery boost. Others claim the Dynamic Island may finally shrink, while variable camera apertures, new cherry-red finishes, a foldable iPhone costing more than $2,000 and even a possible iPhone Ultra are all part of the rumour mix.

Until then, the leaks keep coming.

The rumour mill claims the modified system has already entered production. If true, Apple may be giving the iPhone camera one more thing to obsess over.

Unlike a fixed aperture, a variable aperture can adjust how much light reaches the sensor. That could mean more flexibility in bright conditions, better control over exposure and potentially more control over depth of field.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to feature a variable aperture on their 48-megapixel Main cameras.

The camera may finally learn to control the light

In other words, the next Pro iPhone could finally bring a little personality to the back of your phone.

The iPhone 18 Pro range is widely expected to include a Dark Cherry finish, alongside Light Blue, Silver and Dark Gray options. Dummy models reportedly showing these colours have added weight to the claims.

Apple may be ready to move beyond the usual parade of black, white, silver and “technically blue but mostly grey”.

The iPhone 18 Pro could get a dramatic new colour

Some reports suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could get a major battery boost. Others claim the Dynamic Island may finally shrink, while variable camera apertures, new cherry-red finishes and even a possible iPhone Ultra are all part of the rumour mix.

But the iPhone 18 lineup is only part of Apple's rumoured 2026 hardware story. Alongside the new phones, Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone, a device that could end up being the biggest wildcard in the entire lineup.

Furthermore, a more efficient 2nm A20 Pro chip and LTPO+ display technology could help translate that extra bulk into better real-world battery life.

The bigger battery could come with a slightly bigger phone, too. One report claims the device may be around 0.25mm thicker and 7 grams heavier.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max could reportedly reach around 5,567mAh in some markets outside China. Another leak has suggested a capacity of up to 5,200mAh, compared with the reported 5,088mAh battery in the previous generation.

Leaked battery figures suggest Apple may be preparing larger batteries for its premium models.

The Pro Max could become even more of a brick

The extra memory is reportedly linked to Apple's increasingly ambitious on-device Apple Intelligence features expected with iOS 27.

But they do agree on one thing: It could be more than the iPhone 17's 8GB.

The rumours cannot quite agree on whether the standard iPhone 18 will get 9GB or 12GB of RAM.

At this rate, the camera bump may soon need its own postcode.

The smaller iPhone 18 Pro may also get a thicker camera housing, although no precise measurement has emerged.

The iPhone 18 Pro Max's camera plateau could reportedly grow from around 11.23mm to 11.54mm.

The camera bump could get even bumpier

So, for now, the Dynamic Island remains on a strict “we'll see” diet.

The catch: Other reports suggest Apple may have considered multiple designs or delayed the change because of the challenges involved in shrinking the Face ID components.

Alleged prototypes, screen protectors and CAD images have reportedly shown an iPhone 18 Pro Dynamic Island that is around 35% narrower than the current version.

This is one of the more persistent design rumours.

But the iPhone 18 lineup is only part of Apple's rumoured 2026 hardware story. Alongside the new phones, Apple is also expected to introduce its first foldable iPhone — a device that could end up being the biggest wildcard in the entire lineup.

The other rumours that could go either way

The iPhone Air 2 may finally get a second camera

The first-generation iPhone Air arrived with a single Main camera. Its successor could reportedly add an Ultra Wide lens.

The overall design is expected to remain largely unchanged, but the second camera would at least give the Air a little more photographic versatility.

One leak, according to MacRumors has also claimed that the iPhone Air 2 could get a 3,500mAh battery, around 11% more than the current model. The more efficient 2nm A20 chip could help squeeze even more life out of it.

Apple may finally go deeper into its own modem technology

Then there is the wildcard: Apple's first foldable iPhone.

The foldable iPhone and at least some international versions of the iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to use Apple's second-generation C2 modem.