iPhone 18, 18 Pro and Apple's first foldable: The biggest leaks revealed

Leaks hint at iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and possible Fold in major 2026 refresh
The rumour mill is already spinning at full speed for Apple’s next flagship. And if the leaks prove accurate, the iPhone 18 Pro could be one of the biggest upgrades in years.
From a blazing-fast 2-nanometer A20 Pro chip and a potentially larger battery to a more immersive display with under-screen Face ID and a professional-grade variable aperture camera, Apple's 2026 powerhouse is shaping up to be far more than a routine refresh.
Trusted Apple-watchers at MacRumors, 9to5Mac and Appletrack have pieced together a growing stack of leaks, analyst reports and supply-chain whispers, offering the clearest picture yet of what could arrive when the iPhone 18 Pro debuts in September 2026.
While Apple remains characteristically silent, the early signs point to a device focused on three things users care most about: more power, longer battery life and smarter photography.
Here's what we know so far:
2nm Chip, Under-Screen Face ID, Bigger Battery, and Variable Aperture Camera
Apple fans got a major preview of what's coming with the iPhone 18 Pro as trusted tech rumor sites MacRumors and 9to5Mac have compiled extensive leaks about the flagship device expected to launch in September 2026.
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup is expected to include 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch models (Pro and Pro Max), with a possible iPhone Fold launching the same year, while the standard iPhone 18 may slip to spring 2027.
The Pro models will retain a similar design, as per latest industry leaks.
But it's expected to pack significant internal upgrades that could make this the most "transformative" iPhone in years.
|Feature
|Rumoured Specs
|Chip
|A20 Pro with 2nm TSMC process, 15% faster, 30% more efficient than A19 Pro
|Modem
|Apple C2 modem with mmWave 5G support, faster speeds and better power efficiency
|Display
|LTPO+ display, ~35% smaller Dynamic Island (13.5mm width)
|Face ID
|Under-screen flood illuminator; pill cutout remains but significantly narrowed
|Battery
|Pro Max: 5,100–5,200 mAh, up from 5,088 mAh; physically larger battery
|Camera (Main)
|48MP Fusion with variable aperture for DSLR-like depth-of-field control
|Camera (Telephoto)
|Wider aperture telephoto lens, Samsung three-layer sensor for lower noise
|Camera Control
|Simplified: pressure sensing only (no swipe gestures), easier to repair
|Rear Design
|Seamless aesthetic, no two-tone look; improved glass-aluminum alignment
|Colors
|New options: burgundy, brown, purple, special red
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, Thread via N2 chip; 5G satellite internet for web browsing
The iPhone 18 Pro represents Apple's most ambitious internal overhaul since transitioning to Apple silicon.
The 2nm A20 Pro chip with wafer-level multi-chip module packaging integrates RAM directly onto the CPU wafer, boosting performance while reducing physical footprint.
The variable aperture main camera is a first for iPhone, giving photographers real control over light intake and background blur.
The smaller Dynamic Island and under-screen Face ID components bring the iPhone closer to an all-screen design.
While the iPhone 18 Pro Max may be slightly thicker (8.8mm) and heavier (240+ grams, as per latest leaks), it'll house the larger battery needed for all-day usage.
Some rumours conflict — particularly whether the Dynamic Island will shrink or stay largely unchanged, with one leaker suggesting under-display Face ID may slip to 2027.
However, most credible sources including Ross Young, Mark Gurman, and supply-chain leaks point to a significant incremental but meaningful upgrade in fall 2026.
Note: All details are based on leaks and rumours; Apple has not officially confirmed specifications.