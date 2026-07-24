Onmanorama reported that support from the Malayalam film fraternity has continued to grow, with actors including Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nikhila Vimal, Naslen and Rima Kallingal, among others, expressing solidarity through social media posts. A solidarity gathering outside Maharaja's College in Kochi brought together actors Joju George and Santhy Balachandran, filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Mahesh Narayanan and Manu Ashokan, writer N.S. Madhavan, author K.R. Meera and rapper Baby Jean. Television presenter and actor Ranjini Haridas travelled to Delhi to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. Haridas said she decided to travel after watching activist Sonam Wangchuk being removed from the protest site while on a hunger strike. Actors Sija Rose and Noila Francy also joined the march.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.