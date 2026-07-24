South Indian stars amplify students’ call for justice over alleged NEET leak
Dubai: Malayalam superstar Mammootty has joined the growing list of South Indian film actors voicing support for the students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the alleged NEET paper leak.
Taking to social media on Thursday, Mammootty wrote, "The youth are the true treasure of our nation. Listen to their voices. Protect them. Empower them".
Mammootty's statement came a day after his son, actor Dulquer Salmaan, also expressed solidarity with the students. Actor Manju Warrier also extended her support, saying "humanity should prevail over politics" and calling for transparency, accountability and fairness in the country's education system.
Onmanorama reported that support from the Malayalam film fraternity has continued to grow, with actors including Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, Nikhila Vimal, Naslen and Rima Kallingal, among others, expressing solidarity through social media posts. A solidarity gathering outside Maharaja's College in Kochi brought together actors Joju George and Santhy Balachandran, filmmakers Aashiq Abu, Mahesh Narayanan and Manu Ashokan, writer N.S. Madhavan, author K.R. Meera and rapper Baby Jean. Television presenter and actor Ranjini Haridas travelled to Delhi to join the protest at Jantar Mantar. Haridas said she decided to travel after watching activist Sonam Wangchuk being removed from the protest site while on a hunger strike. Actors Sija Rose and Noila Francy also joined the march.
Actor Tovino Thomas also condemned the alleged police action, saying that the right to dissent "is not a threat to democracy," while Vismaya Mohanlal also criticised the crackdown in an Instagram post.
Beyond Kerala, veteran actor Prakash Raj has remained one of the most vocal supporters of the movement, while filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, actors Vijay Sethupathi, Ken Karunaas, Priyamani and Anasuya Bharadwaj have also expressed solidarity.