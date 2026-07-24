‘Sonam, it’s done bro’: Salman Khan urges hunger strike to end, offers to send activist food

The Bollywood superstar said students should now focus on their education and safety
Salman Khan has changed tack on the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protests, urging demonstrators to call off their agitation and return home, just a day after publicly backing their campaign over the NEET paper leak.
The Bollywood star said students should now focus on their education and safety, while expressing confidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take action against those responsible for the alleged examination irregularities.
Sharing a picture of himself on social media on Thursday, Salman appealed to students to leave the protest and return to their families.
“The students are at top priority, educationally n security-wise, so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them. The Honorable Prime Minister has tweeted, and I am sure that he will take strict action against all those people who are responsible for this leak. So students, plz go back to your parents n homes.”
Salman also directly addressed activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on hunger strike in solidarity with the protesting students.
“Sonam, it’s done, bro. Don’t extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, n eat something. If u want, will send u food from home,” he wrote.
The actor's latest message comes less than 24 hours after he had thrown his support behind the students, describing the NEET paper leak as a “very serious issue” and praising their efforts to demand a better education system.
“It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”
He had also praised the students for their commitment to education, writing, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”
However, Salman had warned against the movement being drawn into politics.
“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”
He ended his message with a call for education to become a bigger priority in India.
“Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub.”
The CJP-led protests have continued for more than a month, with students alleging widespread irregularities in the examination system, particularly over the NEET paper leak. They are demanding accountability from the government and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Sonam Wangchuk joined the agitation earlier this month and began a hunger strike in support of the students.
The movement intensified this week during the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march, which resulted in clashes between protesters and Delhi Police. Police alleged that some demonstrators became violent and refused to disperse despite repeated warnings, while protesters accused authorities of using excessive force, including baton charges and tear gas.
Salman’s latest appeal comes as a growing number of Bollywood figures continue to comment on the CJP-led movement. Kareena Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Twinkle Khanna, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Imran Khan and Naseeruddin Shah have expressed support for the students. Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj also joined the CJP’s ‘Chalo Sansad’ march at Jantar Mantar. Even Hollywood star, John Cusack lent his support.