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Salman Khan’s emotional tribute to ‘baba’ Sanjay Dutt wins hearts online

Fans celebrate Salman–Sanjay bond as ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ nostalgia returns

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ANI
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Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt (Photo/Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt (Photo/Instagram/@beingsalmankhan)

Superstar Salman Khan delighted fans on social media after sharing a heartfelt post dedicated to longtime friend and fellow actor Sanjay Dutt.

The actor posted a photograph of the two sharing a warm embrace on Instagram, accompanied by an emotional caption celebrating their decades-long friendship.

Salman also added the song Chal Mere Bhai to the post, recalling one of their most popular collaborations.

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Expressing his affection for Sanjay Dutt, Salman wrote: "Babaaaa forever baba aur baba, baba hota hai. Sanju baba hai hum sab ka baba n Sanju baba now apne bacchon ka baba, mera bada bhai Sanjay Dutt. Allah, Bhagwan, Jesus sab iss aadmi ko khush rakhain. I love you Baba."

Fans and family react

The post quickly drew millions of likes and a flood of reactions from fans and members of the film industry.

Among those responding was Sanjay Dutt's wife, Maanayata Dutt, who commented: "Brothers for life."

Fans also filled the comments section with heart and fire emojis, celebrating the enduring friendship between the two Bollywood stars.

A friendship spanning decades

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt have shared one of Bollywood's most enduring friendships, both on and off screen.

The duo starred together in the romantic drama Saajan (1991), alongside Madhuri Dixit, before reuniting in David Dhawan's comedy Chal Mere Bhai (2000), co-starring Karisma Kapoor.

Beyond films, they also co-hosted Bigg Boss Season 5. Salman later made a cameo appearance in Son of Sardaar (2012), starring Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.

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bollywoodSalman KhanBollywood icons

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