The Former Miss World penned a lengthy Instagram post, backing the student protests
For Manushi Chhillar, the demand to 'just write it again doesn't add up.
The actor and former Miss World has revealed that she had to sit for the medical entrance exam twice in 2015 after a paper leak, which she has described as traumatic. Now, as protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak continue across India, Manushi has spoken out in support of students demanding accountability and reform.
Manushi, who was last seen in Maalik, took to Instagram on Thursday to share her personal experience and extend her support to the protesters. She said students today are being asked to endure the same emotional and mental anguish she experienced a decade ago.
“In an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Seeking reform should never be mistaken for rejecting our institutions. Democracies become stronger when they are willing to listen, learn and improve… Every generation has a responsibility to leave behind a stronger system than the one it inherited,” she wrote.
In a lengthy caption, Manushi recalled the toll the 2015 paper leak took on her and explained why asking students to simply retake an exam misses the larger issue.
“I have always believed that in an unfair world, education becomes the biggest equaliser. Anyone who is saying “just write it again” is missing the point. We have to have sensitivity. I’ve written it, twice in 2015 due to a paper leak then as well. It is not just an exam, it represents years of hard work, sleepless nights, sacrifices and aspirations. We then accepted the failure in our system and made peace with the solution provided. Now, a decade later, we expect change.”
“You don’t realise the value of your dream of becoming a doctor till you’re at a coaching centre, where parents have borrowed beyond their means to send their children to study, or those who have spent years together trying to clear the exam, the same years I felt frustrated sitting at home due to a pandemic during my early twenties, facing delays, at a stage where all you want is to do something meaningful and impactful. The belief is simple, education could change everything,” she added.
Manushi stressed that the protests, and calls for reform, should not be interpreted as an attack on the country or its institutions.
The actor mentioned that this “isn’t about being against our country or our institutions”. “It is about believing they can be better. Every generation has a responsibility to leave behind a stronger system than the one it inherited. I have faith in India. I have faith in our democracy. And I have faith that the strongest solutions are found through dialogue, constitutional processes and mutual respect,” Manushi added.
She ended her message with a call for empathy, writing, “Let compassion guide us. Let understanding unite us. And let us never forget our youth is our future.”
Tens of thousands of young protesters, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), have gathered at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the education system, including the NEET paper leak. Similar demonstrations have also erupted in several other cities, including Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, warning that the protests would escalate if the demand was ignored.
Meanwhile, educator and activist Sonam Wangchuk, who had been on a hunger strike in solidarity with students for over 20 days, ended his fast early on Friday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also issued a statement saying the accused in NEET leak have been arrested and the government is setting up fast track courts to expedite the case.