Who is Rhiya Ahir? The model who blocked a Mumbai Police van carrying student protesters: ‘Release them now’

She alleged that the officers offered little justification for the detentions,
In one of the most defining photographs of the protests taking across India: A police van packed with detained student protesters. A 27-year-old woman standing directly in its path.
Rhiya Ahir, a model, actor and entrepreneur, has become one of the most recognisable faces of the demonstrations after she stopped a Mumbai Police vehicle near Shivaji Park and demanded the immediate release of the protesters inside.
The videos and images of Ahir standing in front of the van, went viral on social media. According to Hindustan Times, she was walking towards Shivaji Park at around 4.30 pm when she noticed the vehicle filled with detained demonstrators.
"The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand," she said.
Ahir said she was convinced the protesters were being taken away unnecessarily. Rather than walk past, she ran towards the vehicle and positioned herself in front of it.
"I couldn't help myself. Their chants pulled me towards them," she said.
The confrontation with police quickly grew heated. According to Ahir, officers told her that the detainees would be released after the van had travelled some distance. She refused to accept that explanation.
"If you're going to release them anyway, release them now," she recalled telling them.
She alleged that the officers offered little justification for the detentions, saying they appeared to know they had acted incorrectly.
"They didn't say anything. They knew that they were in the wrong," she said.
Yet despite appearing composed in the widely shared footage, Ahir admitted that she was terrified during the confrontation.
"When I confronted them, I was shaking on the inside. I knew that what I was doing was right," she said.
She remained in front of the van until the detained protesters were eventually released. As they emerged, several thanked her, while some jokingly called her "a baddie."
For Ahir, the decision to intervene was instinctive. She said she feared the protesters could be detained and face FIRs if they were taken away.
"I knew that if they were taken away, they would be detained and FIRs would be registered against them. That's something I had to step in for. I just knew that, as a citizen, I would fail if I didn't do anything about it," she said.
Sharing footage of the incident on Instagram, Ahir wrote, "Bacchon ko bhar toh liya, ab kahan jaaoge?" (You may have filled the van with the students, but where will you go now?).
Known as Rhiya Ekousiya on Instagram, Ahir works across acting, modelling, hosting and entrepreneurship. She is also the founder of luxury clothing brand Rhiyasat and has appeared in several dance projects. Her latest music video, Dilbara, was released in February 2025.
Her intervention has since drawn widespread praise online, with social media users describing her as a "fearless woman" and a symbol of courage and civil resistance.
In a video, Ahir also said that while she understood that police officers were doing their jobs, she believed they had a responsibility to act more carefully.
"I understand that they are doing their job, but they are not doing it responsibly. If they don't behave responsibly, we must take responsibility for our citizens. What they did with students in Delhi was wrong, and they have to own up," she said in the video.
She also called for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to either resign or meet protesting students at Jantar Mantar.
The incident unfolded amid a wider crackdown on the ongoing student protests. Police said around 700 to 800 protesters had gathered at the site. Officers initially attempted to persuade the crowd to disperse before detaining nearly 200 people.
According to Mumbai Police, 13 cases were registered and around 400 people booked between July 18 and July 22 in connection with the protests. The cases relate to allegations including unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders.