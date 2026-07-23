Alia isn't the first major star to weigh in. On Wednesday night, Salman Khan shared a childhood photo of himself on Instagram alongside his own message. "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt," he wrote. "Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."