The actor joined Salman Khan and other Bollywood stars in supporting protesting students
Dubai: Taking to Instagram, Alia shared a heartfelt note in support of the students. "The last few days have broken my heart and then mended it, again and again, with hope," she wrote. "Behind every student standing their ground is a dream, a family's hope, a journey of countless sacrifices. They represent not just themselves but everyone who has supported them, while creating a better path for those who will come after them."
She went on to praise their determination directly. "Their courage humbles me. Their resolve is a mirror held up to all of us, asking whether we are truly listening to the very people who will inherit and shape this country's tomorrow. For the students. By the students. The future is theirs. Jai Hind."
Alia isn't the first major star to weigh in. On Wednesday night, Salman Khan shared a childhood photo of himself on Instagram alongside his own message. "It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt," he wrote. "Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."
He added: "I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go about it, and the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave." Salman also said the movement shouldn't be politically hijacked, insisting credit belongs to the students alone.
Alia and Salman join a fast-expanding roll call of Bollywood names speaking out. Huma Qureshi and her brother Saqib Saleem reached the Jantar Mantar protest site with in the early hours of Thursday, 23 July, at around 2am, to show their support in person. Over the past few days, Rajkummar Rao, Prakash Raj, Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar have also expressed solidarity with the protesting students.