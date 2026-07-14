The actress also released a statement, expressing her excitement to join the film
Alia Bhatt stepping into the Tumbbad shadows.
After days of speculation and fan theories, it has finally been confirmed that Bhatt will join Sohum Shah in Tumbbad 2. The announcement has gotten fans excited, with Sohum revealing her entry into the franchise with a cryptic yet exciting message: 'A New Chapter Unfolds.'
Tumbbad 2 marks Alia Bhatt’s first full-fledged venture into the horror genre. While Sohum Shah continues to be the face of the franchise, Bhatt’s role is expected to be a significant one, with her character playing an important part in the sequel’s storyline rather than appearing in a brief cameo.
Sharing pictures of the announcement, Sohum Shah wrote on Instagram: "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt."
According to earlier reports, Bhatt is expected to shoot for around 20 days for the film. Her role is said to be central to some of the sequel’s biggest twists. The actor reportedly connected with the screenplay during the first narration itself and was drawn to the emotional depth and haunting world created by the story.
In an official statement, Alia said, “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting. To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”
If the original Tumbbad was built on atmosphere and imagination, its sequel is aiming for scale. According to Hindustan Times, the sequel is being developed on a much bigger canvas than the 2018 film. A sprawling 7–8-acre set is reportedly being constructed in Mumbai, with an entire city being created for the film’s first schedule.
The sequel is reportedly being made on a budget of around ₹100 crore, placing it among Bollywood’s biggest horror productions.
Production began on April 7, 2026, with Adesh Prasad directing the film. Tumbbad 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on December 3, 2027.