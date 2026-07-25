The now-iconic photograph of Rhiya, shot by photographer Indra Joshi, standing defiantly before a police vehicle in the rain filled with unarmed student protestors has travelled far beyond India's borders. To many, it symbolises youthful courage in the face of authority. To Rhiya, however, the image has always represented something much bigger than herself.

"The students who lost their lives are the face of the movement. We should not deflect from the students and the martyrs just because of me. They wanted to become doctors. They are the face of the movement."

For Rhiya, standing before the police van wasn't an act of extraordinary bravery. It was simply the natural extension of the values she grew up with.

"I was there as a citizen of India who wants to stand up against something that is wrong," she explains. "That is what I've been raised as in my family. Our parents always tell us, if something is unjust, stand up for it. For me, it was nothing extraordinary. It was just me being me."

Those values were reinforced at home. Before leaving for the protest, she recalls telling her father she thought it had been cancelled. His response still echoes in her mind.

"'What if it's cancelled? People are still going to show up. Go.'"

Her father served in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, while several members of her extended family continue to serve in the armed forces. She briefly considered joining the military herself before injuries derailed those plans. Today, she believes raising her voice is another way of serving her country.

Ironically, the image that catapulted her into the global spotlight almost made her laugh.

"When my friends first sent me the picture, I was like, 'What is that pose?'" she says with a smile. Online critics questioned whether the photograph looked too polished or theatrical. Rhiya has a simple explanation. She had injured her knee during gymnastics the previous day and couldn't stand straight. "I think every girl stands like that," she laughs.