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‘My politics is humanity’: Tovino Thomas backs peaceful protesters, decries repressive tactics

Actor condemns force on students, says dissent is core to democracy

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Tovino Thomas
Tovino Thomas
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Dubai: Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas on Tuesday expressed solidarity with peaceful student protesters, criticising the use of force against them and asserting that the right to dissent is fundamental to democracy.

In a statement shared on social media, Tovino questioned the handling of peaceful demonstrations, saying the response was not the right way to deal with citizens exercising their democratic rights.

"Right and wrong may be relative, but this is certainly NOT the way to handle a peaceful protest," he wrote.

The actor said that when young people speak up, their voices should not be met with repression.

"When the future generation of a nation speaks up, and their voices are met with repressive force, it is the future itself that is being stamped down. It is faith in democracy that is being drained away," he said.

Questioning the treatment of the students, Tovino added: "What did these students do wrong? Did they destroy property? Did they resort to violence? What exactly did they do to deserve this treatment?"

Expressing solidarity with peaceful protesters across the country, he wrote: "To every person protesting for a just cause, peacefully, in any part of our country, I extend my wholehearted solidarity. The right to dissent is not a threat to democracy; in fact it is one of its foundations."

The actor also addressed those who might question his patriotism, saying: "And to anyone about to question my sense of nationalism, I know myself better than you do. This goes beyond politics, religion, and every other form of division. My politics is humanity. My belief is peace. Jai Hind 🇮🇳."

Tovino's statement comes amid ongoing nationwide discussions over student protests, with a number of public figures from the Indian film industry weighing in on the issue.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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