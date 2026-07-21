Diljit Dosanjh backs CJP protests in Delhi: ‘Students shouldn’t have been treated this way’

Vir Das wrote on social media: “If you’re an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. Apna apna dekh lo, lekin mere liye pahunch jaana. Doesn’t work,” he wrote.