Diljit Dosanjh backs CJP protests in Delhi: ‘Students shouldn’t have been treated this way’

Several Bollywood celebrities came forward in support, and backed the protests
Diljit Dosanjh has expressed support for students taking part in protests linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), urging authorities to listen to their demands.
The actor-singer shared a note on social media on Tuesday morning in which he acknowledged that he could face criticism for speaking out. He also referred to the backlash and legal difficulties he said he faced after supporting farmers protesting in 2020.
Partly written in Punjabi, his note translated to: “What happened today was really sad… Students shouldn’t have been treated this way. I request the authorities to listen to the demands of the students."
He added, “I have been tagged as an anti-nationalist on many occasions. Even now, I will be called an anti-nationalist. After the farmers’ protest, I faced a lot of backlash and legal problems which I can’t even discuss. Rest, god is watching everything. May god bless.”
In December 2020, Dosanjh joined farmers protesting at Delhi’s Singhu border. His support for the demonstrations drew criticism from those opposed to the protests.
Dosanjh was among several actors and public figures who expressed solidarity with the students.
Vir Das wrote on social media: “If you’re an Indian live artist. I hope you understand the sheer hypocrisy of not speaking up for young people, and then trying to sell them tickets later. The sheer luxury of being a silent viewer to what an Indian crowd cares about, and then expecting an Indian crowd to be loud and vocal and care about you. Apna apna dekh lo, lekin mere liye pahunch jaana. Doesn’t work,” he wrote.
Riteish Deshmukh also shared a joint statement with his wife, actor Genelia Deshmukh.
“We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard, loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation’s future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build.”
Huma Qureshi also shared her support for the students, writing: “Seeing peaceful protesters being met with such brute force and lathis left me with a deep sense of sadness. This surely could have been handled with more patience, more listening, and more dialogue.”
The CJP-led protest began on June 20, with educationist Sonam Wangchuk joining the movement on June 28. Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for more than 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
The July 20 march coincided with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session. Thousands of protesters took part in the ‘Chalo Sansad’ call, but the demonstration escalated after clashes broke out between the protesters and police. Bollywood celebrity Shabana Azmi also joined the protest.
Speaking to PTI Videos during the march, Shabana Azmi, who joined the protest, said the protesters were committed to keeping the demonstration peaceful.
"We are here to hold a peaceful protest. This is a right guaranteed by our Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us the path of non-violence. We have no intention of resorting to violence," the 75-year-old veteran said.