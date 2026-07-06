'Go ahead, block': Diljit Dosanjh says he’s unsurprised after Satluj’s removal from ZEE5 in 48 hours

During the live, he made it clear the removal did not catch him off guard: “It is not a shock to me. I knew it would happen since the film came out. I thought Satluj would be removed once offices open on Monday. However, I didn’t expect it will happen on Sunday itself. All this has been going on since day one, that’s why we couldn’t even promote the film.” Diljit said if they had promoted the film, it would never have been allowed to release.