The film remains available uncut on ZEE5 Global despite being removed in India
Dubai: Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj may have vanished from ZEE5 in India days after its release, but UAE viewers are not affected. The film is streaming now on ZEE5 Global, the platform's international arm, which serves audiences across the Middle East separately from the India specific app.
Satluj is available exclusively on ZEE5 Global, accessible through the ZEE5 app on iOS and Android or via zee5.com. The film sits behind the platform's All Access plan, currently priced at around Dh367 a year, which works out to roughly Dh31 a month and covers four devices ad free. A monthly option is also available through the app for viewers who would rather not commit to a full year.
Satluj, formerly titled Punjab '95 and, before that, Ghallughara, is inspired by the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who spent years investigating the unlawful killing and disappearance of thousands of Sikhs by Punjab police between 1984 and 1994. Khalra himself disappeared in September 1995, and six Punjab police officers were later convicted over his abduction and murder. Diljit plays Khalra in a cast that also includes Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, directed by Honey Trehan.
"It is rooted in the lived experiences, struggles and sacrifices of real people," Diljit said of taking on the role.
The film had already spent close to four years caught up in a censorship battle before reaching screens, with India's Central Board of Film Certification demanding more than 120 cuts and a change of title. It streamed uncut on ZEE5 in India for less than 48 hours before being pulled, a removal that has since drawn political reaction and pirated copies circulating online. None of that affects ZEE5 Global, where the film remains available to stream in the UAE and other international markets, making it one of the few official ways to watch it uncut right now.