The film had already spent close to four years caught up in a censorship battle before reaching screens, with India's Central Board of Film Certification demanding more than 120 cuts and a change of title. It streamed uncut on ZEE5 in India for less than 48 hours before being pulled, a removal that has since drawn political reaction and pirated copies circulating online. None of that affects ZEE5 Global, where the film remains available to stream in the UAE and other international markets, making it one of the few official ways to watch it uncut right now.