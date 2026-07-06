Streaming titles in India do not go through the Central Board of Film Certification the way theatrical releases do. Instead, platforms are expected to follow a self-censorship code that makes the platform itself liable if a title is later deemed controversial, rather than the board. It is a framework that lets a completed, uncut film reach viewers one day and disappear the next, without the kind of formal, on the record order that would typically accompany a cinema ban, and it is part of why the response to Satluj's removal has landed on ZEE5's doorstep rather than a censor's.