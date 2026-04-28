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Diljit Dosanjh turns Jimmy Fallon’s stage into a Punjabi party, teaching Bhangra on The Tonight Show

From dhol beats to Bhangra 101, Fallon gets a crash course in Punjabi swag

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on ‘Morni’
Diljit Dosanjh makes Jimmy Fallon do bhangra on ‘Morni’

Dubai: You can take the Punjabi out of Punjab, but you definitely can’t take the Punjab out of pop icon Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon just got a front-row seat to that reality.

The global star is back on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and if his sneak peeks are anything to go by, he didn’t just show up, he brought the entire Punjabi party with him.

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In videos teasing the episode, Diljit is seen turning the studio into his personal dance floor, teaching Fallon Bhangra like it’s the most natural cultural exchange in the world.

In one clip, Diljit makes a swagger-filled entry, cheekily reminding viewers that once Punjabis arrive, they don’t leave in a hurry. Cut to: dhol beats, shoulder shrugs, and Fallon trying (and failing, adorably) to match Diljit’s energy. The lesson quickly turns into laughter, chaos, and a full-blown vibe shift.

Set to his track Morni, the behind-the-scenes moments feel less like a rehearsed TV segment and more like a cross-cultural jam session — the kind where borders blur and rhythm takes over.

This time, Diljit is expected to appear as a guest, marking a clear step up from his 2024 debut when he performed G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine on the show.

Beyond the music and the moves, Diljit continues to straddle worlds with ease. Fresh off Border 2, he’s now gearing up for Main Vaapas Aaunga, directed by Imtiaz Ali, set against the backdrop of India-Pakistan partition.

But for now, all eyes are on Fallon’s stage where Diljit isn’t just representing Punjab, he’s exporting its spirit.

And clearly, it travels very well.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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