Main Vaapas Aaunga soundtrack aims for global appeal with powerful new collaboration
Dubai: Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has brought together Diljit Dosanjh and A. R. Rahman for the song Kya Kamaal Hai, part of his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga.
The track is written by Irshad Kamil who is known for songs such as Agar Tum Saath Ho, Tum Se Hi, and Nadaan Parindey.
Positioned as one of the major musical collaborations of the year, the track brings together distinct styles. Rahman, known for his layered and experimental compositions, joins forces with Dosanjh, whose work spans Punjabi pop and global live performances.
Both Rahman and Imtiaz Ali share creative partnership, having previously delivered memorable soundtracks for films like Rockstar and Tamasha. Their work together is often defined by emotional tracks that play a central role in storytelling.
Bringing Diljit Dosanjh into this mix adds a fresh dimension. Known for effortlessly straddling mainstream Bollywood and independent Punjabi music, Dosanjh has built a global fanbase with chart-topping hits and international performances, making his collaboration with Rahman particularly exciting and noteworthy.
While details about the track remain under wraps, early announcements suggest that Kya Kamaal Hai is expected to be something to look out for within the movie and the soundtrack.
The film Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition of India and it stars Diljit Dosanjh alongside Sharvari Wagh, Vedang Raina and veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.
Set largely in Punjab during the Partition era, the film follows relationships shaped by displacement and separation. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12, 2026.