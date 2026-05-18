The most anticipated screening is likely Baab, the second feature from Nayla Al Khaja, the UAE's first female screenwriter, director and producer along with music by A.R. Rahman. Set in the remote mountains of Ras Al Khaimah, the film follows a woman haunted by the loss of her twin sister, whose grief unravels into a surreal, sensory journey between memory and imagination. It made history as the first Emirati feature by a woman to premiere at the Cairo International Film Festival, and arrives here fresh off that milestone.