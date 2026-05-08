How Bangladesh government drives reforms to attract global and UAE investment

Elections in February 2026 marked the start of a new era for Bangladesh, as the country moved from interim administration to an elected government with a renewed policy mandate. In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman set out priorities centred on economic revival, depoliticising institutions and the rule of law, while also pledging equal rights for all citizens and greater inclusivity. “We have to ensure good governance,” Rahman said. “We want to have an economy where everyone, based on their qualifications and merit, can do business, trade and thrive.”