How Bangladesh government drives reforms to attract global and UAE investment

Prime Minister set a target of creating 10 million new jobs through comprehensive reforms
Elections in February 2026 marked the start of a new era for Bangladesh, as the country moved from interim administration to an elected government with a renewed policy mandate. In his first address to the nation, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman set out priorities centred on economic revival, depoliticising institutions and the rule of law, while also pledging equal rights for all citizens and greater inclusivity. “We have to ensure good governance,” Rahman said. “We want to have an economy where everyone, based on their qualifications and merit, can do business, trade and thrive.”
That encapsulates Rahman’s wider message that the next stage of development will depend on expanding opportunity and creating a more competitive business environment. Prior to the election, Rahman set a target of creating 10 million new jobs through comprehensive reforms in banking, insurance and capital markets, increasing domestic and foreign investment and revitalising regional economies.
“Key sectors have been identified, and specific strategies have been formulated to create new employment opportunities,” he said. In conjunction with initiatives to support growth in areas ranging from traditional products to content creation, it signals an administration seeking to use its political momentum to engineer a broader economic reset.
We want to have an economy where everyone, based on their qualifications and merit, can do business, trade and thrive.Tarique Rahman, Bangladesh Prime Minister
The government’s agenda also speaks to the priorities of Bangladesh’s business sector. Grameenphone is the country’s largest telecoms operator, serving 86 million customers, and its largest foreign investor. As the company engages in a comprehensive transformation programme, CEO Yasir Azman emphasises that a stable regulatory environment is crucial to long-term confidence. “We have rebuilt the organisation to be more forward-leaning and digital-centric,” he says. “That transformation requires belief in the country, society and the regulatory environment. We believe in Bangladesh and its potential, and our long-term commitment is forward-looking.”
Opportunities in digital banking will interest UAE investors.Ashik Chowdhurry, Chairman - BIDA
As a reform-led agenda takes shape, Bangladesh is also putting greater emphasis on its international economic relationships. The UAE is already a key partner and significant investor, particularly across energy, ports and infrastructure. In February 2025, the Dubai-Bangladesh Business Forum highlighted bilateral trade of around $2 billion in FY2024 – a figure the UAE has previously targeted to reach $10 billion by 2030. In February 2026, UAE Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdulla Ali AlHmoudi reaffirmed the growing strategic partnership between the two countries, following discussions centred on accelerating talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.
We have trade links and a strong friendship with the UAE.Nuzhat Yasmin, CEO - Bangladesh Tourism Board
That fits a broader shift in how Bangladesh is positioning itself within regional and global markets. With its traditional strengths in export-led manufacturing, the country is increasingly seeking to build momentum in higher-value segments including logistics, energy, infrastructure and digital services. Upgrades in transport connectivity and urban infrastructure, together with a large and youthful workforce, are pillars of efforts to diversify the economy.
We can assist UAE investors to identify sectors with strong potential.” --Muzaffar Ahmed, Executive President - Credit Rating Information and Services Ltd
That mix of traditional strengths and new entry points is reshaping how Bangladesh presents itself to international partners. The emphasis is now on execution, as policymakers look to turn rhetoric into results. In a country combining market scale with a renewed economic roadmap and growing external engagement, the next chapter is set to be defined by success in mobilising those strengths. “Bangladesh is at an inflection point,” says Azman. “It is no longer only about potential, but increasingly about value creation.”