Smart Group of Industries: Building Bangladesh’s diversified powerhouse

Quality, dependability & sustainability drives Smart Group’s rise as an industrial leader
Smart Group of Industries began as a single garment factory in a rented building in Chittagong in 2000. Today, it operates eleven business divisions and employs 25,000 people across textiles, logistics, energy, real estate, chemicals, media and more. The group’s development into an industrial conglomerate has been shaped by consistent reinvestment, vertical integration and long-term strategy. “My vision evolved from running a successful apparel operation to building a diversified industrial group,” says Founder and Chairman Mostafizur Rahman.
A key milestone came with the launch of Chittagong Denim Mills in 2005, enabling integration into high-value textile production. From there, Rahman facilitated expansion by reinvesting profits into the group, adopting sustainable technologies early and targeting sectors linked to long-term demand. “Today, my focus is on strategy, new ventures and developing an integrated private economic zone with our own logistics and river access,” he says.
Smart Group’s culture is rooted in five non-negotiables: quality, compliance, transparency, commitment and sustainability. These principles guide operations in every sector. “If a project cannot meet these standards, we do not pursue it,” Rahman says – a view shaped by his experience working with overseas joint-venture partners early in his career. Pointing to the importance of customer satisfaction, he emphasises the role of quality in driving brand awareness and perception. “If customers are satisfied, they return and recommend us to others; if quality fails, no amount of promotion can repair the damage.”
We build long-term partnerships through discipline, structure and proven execution.Mostafizur Rahman, Founder and Chairman - Smart Group of Industries
With revenues now exceeding $450 million, Smart Group is advancing its overseas investment strategy, with the UAE identified as a key priority market. The Group is in active discussions with leading regional stakeholders to establish a long-term production footprint in the Emirates, including engagement with major real estate developers such as Emaar, DAMAC and Sobha. “For UAE investors and partners, I want Smart Group to be seen as a reliable, serious and long-term industrial partner with a proven track record,” Rahman says. “We build long-term partnerships through discipline, structure and proven execution." Beyond the Gulf, the firm is also exploring chemical and mining opportunities in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.
Even as it expands, deeply embedded principles such as sustainability remain core to the group’s operations. The company is installing 17 megawatts of rooftop solar capacity across its factories, aiming to make it the primary power source for all facilities over time. This sits alongside initiatives in waste and emission control and an extensive tree-planting programme.
Equally important is institution building, with Rahman highlighting the shift to formal structures, stronger internal controls and clear policies in risk, compliance and reporting. “Our focus is on building Smart Group as a well-governed, professionally managed institution that can meet international expectations for many years to come.”