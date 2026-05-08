Smart Group of Industries: Building Bangladesh’s diversified powerhouse

With revenues now exceeding $450 million, Smart Group is advancing its overseas investment strategy, with the UAE identified as a key priority market. The Group is in active discussions with leading regional stakeholders to establish a long-term production footprint in the Emirates, including engagement with major real estate developers such as Emaar, DAMAC and Sobha. “For UAE investors and partners, I want Smart Group to be seen as a reliable, serious and long-term industrial partner with a proven track record,” Rahman says. “We build long-term partnerships through discipline, structure and proven execution." Beyond the Gulf, the firm is also exploring chemical and mining opportunities in Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.