Paragon Group’s Next Chapter: From farm-to-fork leader to global investment platform

That reflects the growing importance of exports to the company’s growth trajectory. Paragon already exports a range of products, including FIBC bags, footwear, frozen foods, dairy processed products and consumer goods, to markets such as Europe, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, France and India. The company already has a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide, and as production capacity expands and international partnerships deepen, the group expects its global presence to continue growing in the coming years. “Fresh vegetables, fish, poultry and processed foods offer strong export potential, especially for the Middle East, and we welcome joint ventures with UAE investors to expand production, technology partnerships and global supply chains,” says Rahman. “Processed chicken, table eggs, tea, fish and fresh vegetables are in the export pipeline. We are also exploring new markets in Kuwait, Korea and the USA.”