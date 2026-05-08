Paragon Group’s Next Chapter: From farm-to-fork leader to global investment platform

With deep roots in agriculture, Paragon is developing into a global player across sectors
Paragon Group has evolved into one of Bangladesh’s most diversified private sector groups, with operations spanning more than a dozen business lines, including poultry, dairy, fish, footwear, plastics, renewable energy and consumer goods. Under the leadership of Managing Director Moshiur Rahman, the company has built its reputation on quality, innovation and a forward-looking approach to national and international opportunity. “Over time, the vision evolved toward sustainable growth, vertical integration and institutional strength,” Rahman says. “For investors from the UAE, we aim to be recognised as a reliable long-term partner with scalable platforms, international standards and proven export capability.”
Since Paragon Group’s founding in 1982, Rahman has overseen the company’s transformation from a modest industrial operation into a diversified conglomerate. Early investments in technology, biosecurity and professional management helped establish the foundations for expansion, allowing Paragon to develop a strong operational base while steadily extending its presence across Bangladesh’s industrial landscape. “Paragon Group is a regionally strong and globally connected organisation built on deep vertical integration,” Rahman explains.
That vertical integration is a core pillar of company strategy across its business units, enabling Paragon to maintain operational control across the value chain – “from farm to fork,” as Rahman frames it. This approach helps the company ensure consistent quality, maintain supply reliability and respond quickly to changing market demand. It also enables tighter oversight of production standards, unlocking more effective coordination across its different divisions as the group continues to scale its operations.
We aim to be recognised as a reliable long-term partner with scalable platformsMoshiur Rahman, Managing Director - Paragon Group
Supported by a skilled workforce of more than 14,000 employees, Paragon has focused on enhancing competitiveness while expanding its international partnerships. “Our strength lies not only in production but also in our ability to collaborate with international partners through technology transfer, strategic imports and joint venture expansion,” Rahman says. That’s allied with a deep expertise in agriculture, which remains a central pillar of Paragon’s development strategy. With extensive company-owned agricultural land, freshwater ponds and established production infrastructure, the group is well positioned to expand output across poultry, fisheries, vegetables and processed foods. These capabilities allow Paragon to serve domestic demand while also developing new lines to meet the needs of regional and international markets.
That reflects the growing importance of exports to the company’s growth trajectory. Paragon already exports a range of products, including FIBC bags, footwear, frozen foods, dairy processed products and consumer goods, to markets such as Europe, the UK, Saudi Arabia, Japan, France and India. The company already has a presence in more than 40 countries worldwide, and as production capacity expands and international partnerships deepen, the group expects its global presence to continue growing in the coming years. “Fresh vegetables, fish, poultry and processed foods offer strong export potential, especially for the Middle East, and we welcome joint ventures with UAE investors to expand production, technology partnerships and global supply chains,” says Rahman. “Processed chicken, table eggs, tea, fish and fresh vegetables are in the export pipeline. We are also exploring new markets in Kuwait, Korea and the USA.”
Innovation has remained a constant theme in Paragon’s expansion, particularly in the poultry sector. Through longstanding collaborations with international partners such as Novogen and Hubbard, the company has focused on boosting research capability, biosecurity standards and technological adoption across Bangladesh’s poultry industry. These partnerships also allow Paragon to share knowledge with producers and industry stakeholders, supporting the broader development of the country’s food production ecosystem.
We strongly believe Bangladesh and the UAE can benefit greatly from deeper collaborationMoshiur Rahman, Managing Director of Paragon Group
This commitment to innovation is also guiding the group’s expansion into healthcare – one of Paragon’s most ambitious new initiatives. The company is developing a modern technology-enabled hospital and nursing institute designed to incorporate advanced medical infrastructure, international clinical standards and integrated training facilities. By combining clinical services with professional education, the project aims to expand healthcare capacity while helping develop Bangladesh’s medical workforce, supporting the long-term growth of the sector. With 10 acres of land already secured for the project and early-stage planning work underway, Rahman sees the initiative as a leading example of Paragon’s ability to combine domestic sectoral advancement with high-quality investment opportunities for international partners. “This project offers a prime joint venture opportunity for international investors, particularly from the UAE, to co-develop a future-ready healthcare platform with strong technology integration, operational excellence and sustainable long-term returns,” he says.
Sustainability initiatives are also playing an increasingly important role across the group’s industrial operations. Since first rolling out its green energy strategy around 10 years ago, Paragon has invested in renewable sources through solar power projects that supply both the national grid and its own factory operations. The company is also expanding its use of rooftop installations across its factory premises, aiming to add more than 30 megawatts of additional capacity, in the process strengthening energy resilience across the company’s production network. “By investing in solar power, we reduce our environmental impact, strengthen energy security and support communities while creating long-term value for the group,” Rahman explains. “Our renewable energy projects show that sustainability is part of how we do business.”
This commitment to innovation is also guiding the group’s expansion into healthcare – one of Paragon’s most ambitious new initiatives.
Across all of its business units, Paragon’s strategy aligns with Bangladesh’s broader development ambitions, where private sector leadership plays a vital role in supporting inclusive and sustainable economic growth. For Rahman, the country’s demographic and economic fundamentals provide strong momentum for future expansion. “Living standards are rising, consumer lifestyles are changing and the country’s geographic location makes exports to Asia and Europe highly efficient,” he says. “Combined with competitive labour costs and a young generation that represents around 55% of the population, Bangladesh offers a strong opportunity for export-led growth and long-term investment.”
Paragon sees similar synergies between the growing Bangladesh–UAE partnership and the group’s own strengths. National priority sectors such as healthcare, energy, food and consumer goods offer alignment with areas of UAE expertise, creating areas of shared opportunity – with Paragon well placed to help realise that opportunity. “We strongly believe Bangladesh and the UAE can benefit greatly from deeper collaboration, and Paragon is fully prepared to pursue joint ventures, technology partnerships and import-export collaborations that create sustainable value for both economies,” Rahman says. By combining agricultural production, technological adoption, industrial capability and global collaboration, Paragon aims to strengthen its role not only as a domestic market leader but also as a platform for international investors seeking long-term opportunities in Bangladesh’s expanding economy.
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HIGHLIGHT (134/123 CHARS):
Export activities ramped up in recent years.
Current export products include FIBC bags, footwear, frozen foods, dairy processed products and consumer products.
Export markets include UK, Europe, Saudi Arabia, France, Ireland, Japan and India.
New lines in pipeline include processed chicken, table eggs, tea, fish and vegetables.
Identifying opportunities across all lines in Gulf markets.