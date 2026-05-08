Bangladesh opens doors to investors as Tarique Rahman drives pro-business reforms

With opportunities arising across the economy, renewable energy is an area of particular focus. Trailing its neighbours in renewables adoption, the Merchant Power Policy opens Bangladesh's energy supply to the private sector through corporate power purchase agreements, while a rooftop solar programme targeting 3,000MW of new capacity and a new PPP framework opening public land to large-scale solar projects aim to significantly boost generation. With Gulf investors already active in Bangladesh's energy and infrastructure sectors, the scale of the transition – solar capacity is projected to reach 8.5GW by 2035 – represents a significant pipeline of opportunity.