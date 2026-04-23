Alserkal Art Month: Your step-by-step guide to Weekend 2

Saturday’s big opening at Concrete, Sunday’s performances, and everything in between.
Dubai: Put the brunch plans on hold. This weekend, Alserkal Avenue is effectively the city’s living room, and the itinerary is packed. From kids trailing through the yards to late-night performance sessions.
Week two of Art Month is designed for people who actually want to do something with art, rather than just look at it. Here is exactly how to navigate your Saturday and Sunday so you don’t miss the highlights.
Expect a buzz in the air as the headline exhibition officially opens its doors.
11:00 AM | Kids’ Art Workshop: "Hands That Create, Hearts That Connect"
Where: Meeting point at The Yard.
Led by artist Lucy Jung, this is perfect for families. It’s an interactive session where kids explore contemporary art through 'creative trails,' helping them connect with the stories behind the artworks in the Avenue.
4:00 PM | Exhibition opening: DÉJÀ VU
Where: Concrete.
The Vibe: This is the 'must-see' event. Conceptually inspired by Raed Yassin’s 2016 neon work, the show explores "memory glitches" and the absurdity of repeating cycles.
Since it’s a multi-gallery exhibition, you’ll see a huge variety of styles, everything from neon and sculpture to painting all curated into one cohesive experience.
5:00 PM | Majlis Talks: "The Gulf Between Us"
Where: The Yard.
The vibe: Curated by Nadine Khalil, these talks are designed to complement the Déjà Vu exhibition. Expect deep, intellectual conversations about the state of the arts in the region, featuring curators and artists from the show.
3:00 PM | Slow Art Walk
Where: Meeting point at The Yard.
The vibe: Led by artist Natalya Konforti, this isn't a typical tour. It’s about "alternative ways of seeing." You’ll be encouraged to spend more time with fewer pieces, using exercises to trick your brain into noticing details you'd normally rush past.
4:00 PM | Film screening and talk: "Ghanati Man"
Where: Project Space (WH 50).
The vibe: Watch a film by Al Reem Al Beshr. It’s a quirky, near-future story set in Abu Dhabi where romance is a subscription service. Afterward, you can chat with the director about how she brought this sci-fi concept to life.
5:30 PM | Workshop: "Performing the Mundane"
Where: Common Room (WH 51).
The vibe: Led by Dirwaza Curatorial Lab and artist Ammar Al Attar. You’ll look at your own daily rituals (like making coffee or your commute) and learn how to turn those "mundane" actions into a piece of performance art.
7:00 PM | Performance: "An Evening with Bull Funk Zoo"
Where: Project Space (WH 50).
The vibe: A great way to end the weekend. This is a music-focused session curated by Ratish Chadha. The band will play tracks from their latest album and unpack how they were made, sharing studio secrets and the stories behind the sound.
Pro-tip: The Avenue's general hours are 10 AM – 7 PM, but since the music performance on Sunday starts at 7 PM, expect the vibe to stay lively well into the evening.