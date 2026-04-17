Alserkal Art Month 2026: The ultimate opening weekend guide

Carbon 12 (Warehouse 37): Do not miss Anthony Akinbola’s solo exhibition, “Get Well Soon.” He reconfigures the durag into stunning, large-scale compositions that mirror classical floral still lifes and brick patterns. It’s a masterful blend of cultural identity and formal painting.

Gallery Isabelle: Don't miss their 20th-anniversary show, Move, Pause, Return, featuring 20 artists who have shaped the local scene.

2 PM – 8 PM |live screen orinting: Head to The Yard for "Wear Your Words." This collaboration between Shilpa Gupta and The Workshop DXB allows visitors to participate in live screen printing. People are encourage to bring their own t-shirts or tote bags, it’s a practical way to engage with the art, and you get to keep the result.

4 PM | Artists in Conversation: If you prefer the backstory to the finished piece, visit the Common Room. Artists Alla Abdunabi and Fatma Al Ali (from Green Art Gallery) will be discussing their latest projects.