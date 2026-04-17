Alserkal Art Month 2026: The ultimate opening weekend guide

From Anthony Akinbola’s solo debut to live screen printing, here is your curated roadmap
Dubai: Alserkal Avenue is kicking off its Art Month tomorrow, April 18. This year, the usual week-long festivities have been extended into a full five-week program. With 18 galleries participating and several outdoor activations planned, here is a breakdown of what to expect over the opening weekend.
11 AM – 7 PM Gallery openings: This is the primary window to view new exhibitions. Sixteen galleries will debut their flagship shows for the season simultaneously.
Quick tip: Arrive early if you want to photograph the spaces before they get crowded in the late afternoon.
Carbon 12 (Warehouse 37): Do not miss Anthony Akinbola’s solo exhibition, “Get Well Soon.” He reconfigures the durag into stunning, large-scale compositions that mirror classical floral still lifes and brick patterns. It’s a masterful blend of cultural identity and formal painting.
Gallery Isabelle: Don't miss their 20th-anniversary show, Move, Pause, Return, featuring 20 artists who have shaped the local scene.
2 PM – 8 PM |live screen orinting: Head to The Yard for "Wear Your Words." This collaboration between Shilpa Gupta and The Workshop DXB allows visitors to participate in live screen printing. People are encourage to bring their own t-shirts or tote bags, it’s a practical way to engage with the art, and you get to keep the result.
4 PM | Artists in Conversation: If you prefer the backstory to the finished piece, visit the Common Room. Artists Alla Abdunabi and Fatma Al Ali (from Green Art Gallery) will be discussing their latest projects.
6 PM | Live music: The day concludes at The Yard with a performance by the Adiga Music Band. It’s a great spot to regroup and discuss the day's highlights.
Sunday offers a slightly more educational and guided experience, making it ideal if you want a more structured visit.
3 PM | Creative workshop for families: Hosted by the Zayed National Museum in Project Space (WH50), the "Animal Comic Creations" workshop is a great entry point for younger visitors or those interested in illustrative storytelling.
4 PM | Expert tours and conversations: The Curated Tour: Meet at The Yard for a walkthrough led by independent curator Shannon Ayers Holden. This is highly recommended if you want a professional perspective on the season's must-see works.
In the Common Room: A parallel talk titled "From Symbols to Stories" will feature a collaboration between Zayed National Museum and Alserkal Advisory.
5 PM | The slow art walk: For those who find 18 galleries overwhelming, join researcher Faris Shomali for a "Slow Art Walk." This session focuses on deep observation of selected works rather than a quick scan of everything.
Public art spotlight: 'Still A Sky We Hold'
While walking between warehouses, look up! The conceptual anchor of this year's Art Month is a new public installation in The Yard by Shilpa Gupta titled Still A Sky We Hold. It’s a striking piece that explores resilience and shared experiences, perfect for your Instagram feed.
Pro-tips for the weekend:
To ensure a smooth visit, keep in mind that entry to all exhibitions and the public program is free for everyone, making it one of the most accessible cultural events in the city.
However, logistics can be tricky; parking is notoriously difficult during Art Month, so your best bet is to use a ride-sharing service like Careem or Uber. Utilizing the designated drop-off point at the main entrance can easily save you twenty minutes of circling for a spot.
Finally, remember to stay hydrated, the walk from Warehouse 1 all the way to Warehouse 90 is significantly longer than it looks on a map, especially when you’re ducking in and out of eighteen different galleries.