Sheikh Hamdan visits Alserkal Avenue, highlights Dubai’s creative growth

Crown Prince says district attracts 2m visitors a year, hosts over 90 creative concepts
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, visited creative and cultural institutions in Al Quoz, where Alserkal Avenue has emerged as one of the city’s foremost cultural destinations.
In a post on his official X account, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Alserkal Avenue now welcomes two million visitors a year and is home to more than 90 creative concepts and galleries. The projects I reviewed reflect a sector that is enriching Dubai’s cultural landscape and fostering meaningful connections between cultures.”
“With a clear vision and a vibrant community of creators, Dubai continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for the creative economy.” Sheikh Hamdan tweeted.
Alserkal Avenue was established in 2008 by Alserkal following the visionary thinking of our founder Abdelmonem Bin Eisa Alserkal, who sought to cultivate a vibrant creative community and support cultural production in Dubai.
Spanning 500,000 sqft in the Al Quoz industrial area of Dubai, Alserkal Avenue is home to a community of over 70 contemporary art galleries, visual and performing arts organisations, designers, home-grown and entrepreneur-led businesses, and community spaces.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox