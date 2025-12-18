Sohum Wellness sanctuary brings transformative holistic experiences to Dubai

Sohum features ayurvedic rituals, yoga, meditation, sound healing and a vegan café
Sohum Wellness Sanctuary is a luxury holistic wellness destination in the heart of Al Quoz, Dubai, offering transformative experiences that combine ancient wisdom with contemporary indulgence.
From bespoke Ayurvedic rituals to world-class therapies, yoga, meditation, sound healing, and a curated vegan café, Sohum creates a sanctuary where those seeking serenity and balance can slow down, rejuvenate, and reconnect with their mind, body, and spirit.
Founded by visionary Tanya Mansotra, Sohum draws inspiration from the Sanskrit mantra “Sohum,” meaning “I am that.”
Tanya’s philosophy centers on guiding wellness seekers toward balance, self-discovery, and a deeper connection with life’s energies. “Our vision at Sohum is to elevate wellness through love, light, peace, and chi, offering transformative journeys that reconnect individuals to their inner selves,” she says.
The sanctuary’s offerings include a curated blend of Ayurvedic treatments such as Abhyanga, Shirodhara, Pinda Sweda, Kati Basti, and Mukha Abhyanga, alongside international therapies including Thai, Balinese, Swedish, and deep tissue massages. Multi-dimensional wellness experiences, including Hatha, Vinyasa, and Kundalini yoga, Reiki, crystal therapy, sound healing, and breathwork, are led by world-class practitioners. State-of-the-art facilities, serene treatment rooms, plunge pools, and saunas ensure every moment is luxurious and restorative.
Adding to its distinctive charm, Sohum Café is a vegan, dog and cat friendly haven that transports wellness seekers beyond Dubai’s cityscape. Sohum is more than a wellness destination—it is a sanctuary rooted in presence, peace, and purpose.
