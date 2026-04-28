The 24-karat variety stood at Dh562.50 per gram at 9.20am, down from Dh565.75 on Monday, while 22-karat gold slipped to Dh520.75 from Dh524. The decline leaves 24K gold Dh25.50 below its April 17 level of Dh588, while 22K is down Dh23.75 from its Dh544.50 peak on the same day.

The monthly trend has been uneven. Gold began April at Dh573 for 24K and Dh530.75 for 22K, dropped in the first week, recovered through the middle of the month, and then climbed to its highest point on April 17. Prices stayed elevated around Dh580 on April 19 and April 20 before retreating again during the final week.

The price drop is modest, but it matters for buyers who delayed purchases when rates crossed Dh580 earlier this month. A 10-gram purchase of 24K gold now costs Dh255 less than it did at the April 17 peak, before making charges, taxes or retailer pricing differences are included.

The latest move keeps Dubai gold close to the lower end of this month’s range, although prices remain above the April 6 low of Dh561 for 24K and Dh519.50 for 22K. Compared with the start of the month, 24K is now cheaper by Dh10.50 per gram, while 22K has fallen by Dh10 from its April 1 level.

The next trigger for gold will come from central banks, with investors watching decisions from the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada. Reuters said major central banks are widely expected to keep rates steady, while markets remain alert to how policymakers frame the inflation fallout from the Middle East conflict.

Gold’s latest weakness comes despite continued tension around the Strait of Hormuz, where disruption to energy flows has kept oil prices elevated and added to inflation concerns. AP reported that Asian markets weakened and oil rose after talks to end the Iran war stalled, while the Bank of Japan held its benchmark rate at 0.75% and pointed to inflation risks linked to higher oil prices.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.