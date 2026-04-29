At 9.30 am, 24K gold stood at Dh554.75 per gram, up from Dh551.75 on Tuesday, while 22K rose to Dh513.75 from Dh510.75. The increase came after a two-day slide that pulled local rates to their lowest levels in nearly four weeks.

The latest move matters because April has been a volatile month for buyers. The 24K rate started the month at Dh573, eased to Dh563 in the first week, then climbed again as global risk appetite weakened. The rally gathered pace in mid-April, with 24K touching Dh588 on April 17, the highest level recorded during the month. Since then, prices have lost Dh33.25 per gram from that peak, despite Wednesday’s rebound.

Gold has fallen about 13% since the conflict began at the end of February, even as crude oil has climbed. That divergence shows how the market is balancing safe-haven demand against the pressure from higher yields and tighter financial conditions.

The Bank of Japan kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 0.75% on Tuesday, although a split vote increased expectations of a possible hike in June. That added another layer of caution across global markets, where investors are already weighing the impact of higher energy prices on inflation.

Markets will also look closely at comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, particularly for signals on whether policymakers are becoming more concerned about inflation linked to energy costs. Any suggestion that rates may stay elevated for longer could limit gold’s recovery, even if geopolitical risks remain high.

The Strait of Hormuz remains central to market sentiment because any disruption to energy flows can quickly feed into inflation expectations. That matters for gold because the metal usually benefits from geopolitical stress, but it can struggle when inflation fears push bond yields higher and increase the cost of holding a non-yielding asset.

President Donald Trump said Iran had asked the US to lift a naval blockade of Hormuz while both sides negotiate an end to the two-month war. Mediators in Pakistan expect Tehran to submit a revised proposal in the next few days, according to CNN.

Retail demand is likely to remain price-sensitive in the coming days. Buyers who delayed purchases during the mid-April surge may return if prices hold near current levels, while investors are expected to remain cautious until there is more clarity on global rates and geopolitical risks.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.