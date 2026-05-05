The increase was modest, but it came after a clear drop from the month’s opening levels. The 24-karat rate was at Dh557.50 on May 1, before holding at Dh556 on May 2 and May 3, then falling to Dh546 on May 4. Tuesday’s rate means 24-karat gold is still Dh11.25 per gram lower than the start-of-month level.

Gold edged higher after prices fell 2% on Monday, with traders returning to the market while fresh Middle East tensions kept inflation and interest-rate risks in focus. Bullion rose as much as 0.6% toward $4,550 an ounce, while spot gold was 0.4% higher at $4,541.79 at 11:14am in Singapore.

The violence shook a ceasefire that had largely held since April 8 and added to inflation concerns. Oil prices climbed on the reports, while 30-year US Treasury yields rose to the highest since July, with traders increasing bets that the Federal Reserve may need to raise interest rates to contain inflation.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.