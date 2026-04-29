Higher crude prices, driven by stalled US-Iran negotiations and the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, are raising concerns that energy costs could keep inflation elevated. That makes central banks more cautious and supports bond yields and the US dollar, both of which tend to pressure gold because the metal does not pay income.

The decline in gold comes even as geopolitical risks remain high, a pattern that may look unusual for buyers who normally expect bullion to rise during periods of tension. The reason lies in how the conflict is feeding through global markets.

The drop marks a clear turn from the mid-month rally, when 24K gold reached Dh588 on April 17 and 22K touched Dh544.50. Since then, 24K has fallen Dh38 per gram, while 22K is lower by Dh35 per gram. The latest afternoon rates are also below the opening levels seen on April 1, when 24K was priced at Dh573 and 22K at Dh530.75.

That matters for Dubai buyers because local gold prices closely track global bullion and currency movements. Any strengthening in the dollar or further rise in yields could keep pressure on the metal, while signs of progress in US-Iran talks may reduce the war-risk premium further.

The Bank of Japan held its benchmark rate at 0.75% on Tuesday, although a split vote increased expectations that a rate hike could come in June. That has added to the sense that major central banks are becoming more cautious as oil prices climb.

Rate decisions in the US, Europe, the UK and Canada are now central to gold’s next move. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates unchanged, but markets will be watching the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell closely for any signal that energy-driven inflation is becoming a bigger concern.

Global bullion extended its decline on Wednesday, falling as much as 0.9% to trade near $4,557 an ounce after losing 2.4% over the previous two sessions. Investor focus remains on potential US-Iran talks, while the indefinite closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt energy markets and lift inflation risks.

The logic is that when investors believe inflation will stay higher for longer, they also assume interest rates may remain elevated or even rise further. That increases the opportunity cost of holding gold, especially when yields on government debt are rising.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.