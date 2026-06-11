The fall below Dh500 is likely to draw attention from UAE residents planning jewellery purchases, especially those tracking prices for weddings, gifting and summer travel. The move also comes after several sessions of global volatility, with gold reacting to fresh geopolitical tension, stronger US economic data and changing expectations around interest rates.

Prices held above Dh520 for several days after that, with 24-karat gold at Dh522.50 on June 5 and Dh521.75 on June 6 and 7. The decline gained pace this week, with 24-karat falling to Dh514.25 on June 9 before slipping below Dh500 by June 10. The drop leaves shoppers looking at prices that are nearly Dh48 lower per gram from the start of the month for 24-karat gold.

The latest move marks a steep pullback from levels seen earlier this month, when 24-karat gold opened June at Dh539.75 per gram and 22-karat gold stood at Dh500. Prices then climbed to Dh542.50 and Dh502.25 on June 2 before easing to Dh536 and Dh496.25 on June 3. The highest point so far this month came on June 4, when 24-karat gold reached Dh538.50 and 22-karat touched Dh498.50.

Dubai shoppers may continue to see frequent price changes in the near term, with global gold taking cues from oil prices, US inflation data, Federal Reserve signals and developments in the Middle East. The latest drop gives buyers a lower price point than earlier this month, but the market remains sensitive to sudden moves.

“Energy-led inflation is now elevated enough to reinforce the case for the Fed to maintain a restrictive monetary policy stance. While the data did not deliver an upside surprise, it continues to support the view that policymakers may need to keep interest rates high, with the possibility of a rate hike this year.”

The latest US inflation reading showed consumer prices rising 4.2% from a year earlier in May, the fastest pace since 2023, with higher energy prices adding to the pressure. That has made investors more cautious on gold, which usually struggles when yields and the dollar remain firm.

“Gold’s weakness reflects a fundamental shift in what markets are choosing to price. Rather than a signal focus on geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the strait of Hormuz, investors are increasingly reacting to the prospect that US monetary policy moving tighter given the recent way-too-strong NFP figure as well as the CPI print well above the 4% mark.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.