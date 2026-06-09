Gold has come under pressure globally after a strong rally earlier in the year, with stronger US economic data reducing expectations of an early interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve. Higher interest rates usually weigh on gold because the metal does not offer yield, making cash and bonds more attractive during periods of tighter monetary policy.

The modest rise still leaves local rates far below the month’s high. On June 2, 24-karat gold was priced at Dh542.50 per gram, while 22-karat stood at Dh502.25. Prices stayed elevated on June 3 and June 4, with 24-karat gold at Dh536 and Dh538.50, before easing to Dh522.50 on June 5. Since then, UAE gold rates have moved in a narrow band, with 24-karat gold hovering around Dh521.50 to Dh522.25 and 22-karat gold staying close to Dh483.

The main drag on gold is coming from a recovery in the US dollar and Treasury yields, according to Tran. The dollar index has been trading around 99.7 to 99.8, while US Treasury yields are around 4.5% to 4.6%, supported by stronger-than-expected labour market data.

“This movement suggests that gold’s bullish momentum has weakened significantly after the strong rally seen earlier,” Tran said. “However, from a longer-term perspective, the current price remains well above the level seen during the same period last year, indicating that the broader uptrend has not been broken.”

Gold was steady after Israel and Iran agreed to end attacks that had threatened wider regional stability and disrupted market sentiment. The halt followed an appeal by US President Donald Trump for de-escalation, after the conflict raised concerns over energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz and pushed oil prices higher.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.