Gold recovered to Dh508.50 between June 12 and June 14, rose again to Dh521.25 on June 15 and Dh522.25 on June 16, before easing to Dh508.25 on June 17 and Dh509.25 on June 18. The metal slipped to Dh500 on June 19, held near Dh500.75 over the weekend, moved up to Dh506 on Monday, and fell again on Tuesday.

The latest drop takes 24-karat gold below the Dh500 mark for the first time since June 10, when it was priced at Dh492.50. Rates had started the month at Dh539.75 on June 1 and climbed to Dh542.50 on June 2, before falling to Dh538.50 on June 4 and Dh522.50 on June 5. Prices stayed above Dh520 for much of the first week, then slipped to Dh514.25 on June 9 and Dh492.50 on June 10, marking one of the month’s steepest pullbacks.

Gold is down more than a fifth since the war began at the end of February, while silver has fallen by about a third. Traders will now watch the US personal consumption expenditures price index due Thursday, with markets expecting the gauge to accelerate.

The hawkish tone adopted by new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has also unsettled investors and offset the positive impact from an interim US-Iran peace deal signed last week. The dollar has gained more than 1% since the central bank’s last meeting, adding further pressure on bullion, which is priced in the US currency.

Higher consumer prices, driven in part by nearly four months of conflict in the Middle East, have raised the possibility that central banks may keep borrowing costs higher for longer or move toward further tightening. That is negative for gold because the metal does not pay interest, making it less attractive when yields on cash and bonds remain elevated.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.